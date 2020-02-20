Kate Middleton's Brother James Posts Rare Message in Support of His Royal Sister

Kate Middleton is getting some family love for her new royal initiative! The 38-year-old Duchess of Cambridge has been busy promoting her "5 Big Questions on the Under Fives" survey, which seeks to start the conversation about raising young children.

On Thursday, Kate's younger brother, James Middleton, took to his personal Instagram account to support her new initiative with a rare message.

Accompanying a throwback photo of himself with an English bulldog, James wrote, "This isn’t a post about dogs...brace yourselves....BUT it’s in huge support of my wonderful Sister’s ‘Early Years’ initiative to ask '5 big questions on the under fives' 📋 . if you have 5 minutes & live in the UK join the biggest conversation on early childhood. Like me even if you don’t have children, your own experiences will help invest in the future of the next generation (link in bio) . 📸 Me as a boy with my grandparents British Bulldog Gibson 🐾 .

#5bigquestions."

Though they are very much still involved in the duchess' life, it is rare for Kate's family to publicly support her in this fashion.

As for the mother of three's latest initiative, it's clear the "5 Big Questions" survey is close to the royal's heart. Not only has she traveled to Wales, Northern Ireland, Scotland, and other parts of England to promote it, but earlier this week, she also made an impassioned video plea to her followers on social media.

James has become a bit of a personality himself in the past year, opening up about his battle with depression and announcing his engagement to his longtime girlfriend, Alizee Thevenet. For more from the Middletons, watch the clip below:

RELATED CONTENT:

Kate Middleton Makes Rare On-Camera Plea to Her Instagram Followers

Kate Middleton Recalls 'Terrifying' Moment When She First Stepped Out With Prince George

Kate Middleton Gets Candid About Mom Guilt & Prince William Feeling Helpless During Her Pregnancies