2020 Premio Lo Nuestro: The Winners List

Premio Lo Nuestro is back for another year of celebrating the hottest acts and songs in Latin music. The stars are reuniting at the AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami, Florida, on Thursday, where awards will be handed out and many will perform. The awards show is hosted by Pitbull, as well as by Thalía and Alejandra Espinoza.

Daddy Yankee leads this year's list of nominees with 12 nods, including Artist of the Year and Song of the Year, followed by Reik and Sebastián Yatra, who have earned 10 nominations each. Karol G and Natti Natasha are this year's most-nominated female artists, with six nominations each.

J Balvin will also be honored with the Global Icon Award and Alejandro Fernández will receive the Premio Lo Nuestro Legado Musical.

Artist Of The Year

Christian Nodal

Daddy Yankee

Reik

Romeo Santos

Album Of The Year

11:11 - Maluma

Ahora - Christian Nodal

Ahora - Reik

Fantasía - Sebastián Yatra

Homerun - Paulo Londra

Oasis - J Balvin & Bad Bunny

Ocean - Karol G

Opus - Marc Anthony

Simplemente Gracias - Calibre 50

Utopía - Romeo Santos

Song Of The Year

"Cariño A Medias" - Conjunto Primavera

"Con Calma" - Daddy Yankee Ft. Snow

"Parecen Viernes" - Marc Anthony

"Un Año" - Sebastián Yatra & Reik

Single Of The Year

"Cariño A Medias" - Conjunto Primavera

"Con Calma" - Daddy Yankee Ft. Snow

"Si Me Das Tu Amor" - Carlos Vives & Wisin

"Un Año" - Sebastián Yatra & Reik

New Artist Female

Alaya

Cazzu

Mariah

Paloma Mami

Rosalía

New Artist Male

Alex Fernández

Los 2 De La S

Lunay

Myke Towers

Sech

Remix Of The Year

"Baila Baila Baila (Remix)" - Ozuna, Daddy Yankee & J Balvin Ft. Farruko, Anuel Aa

"Calma (Remix)" - Pedro Capó & Farruko

"Me Gusta (Remix)" - Natti Natasha & Farruko

“Otro Trago (Remix)" - Sech, Ozuna & Anuel Aa Ft. Darell & Nicky Jam

"Soltera (Remix)" - Lunay, Daddy Yankee & Bad Bunny

"Replay" Song Of The Year

"Amor Lunático" - Eddy Herrera

"Cumbia Morena" - Control

"Kiliki Taka Ti" - Toño Rosario

"Volveré" - Wilfrido Vargas

"Yo Te Amo" - Los Temerarios

Tour Of The Year

Alejandro Sanz: #Lagira

Bad Bunny: X100pre Tour

Bronco: Por Más Us Tour

Chayanne: Desde El Alma Tour

Gloria Trevi & Karol G: Diosa De La Noche Tour

J Balvin: Arcoíris Tour

Maluma: 11:11 World Tour

Maná: Rayando El Sol Tour

Marco Antonio Solís: Y La Historia Continúa Tour

Wisin Y Yandel: Como Antes Tour

Social Artist Of The Year

Ángela Aguilar

Anuel Aa

Chiquis Rivera

Natti Natasha

Thalía

"Crossover" Collaboration Of The Year

"Con Calma" - Daddy Yankee Ft. Snow

"Contra La Pared" - Sean Paul & J Balvin

"I Can't Get Enough" - Benny Blanco, Tainy, Selena Gomez & J Balvin

"R.I.P." - Sofía Reyes Ft. Rita Ora & Anitta

"Runaway" - Sebastián Yatra Ft. Jonas Brothers, Daddy Yankee & Natti Natasha

Video Of The Year

"Aleluya" - Reik & Manuel Turizo

"Blue (Diminuto Planeta Azul)" - Macaco Ft. Jorge Drexler & Joan Manuel Serrat

"En Guerra" - Sebastián Yatra & Camilo

"Flor" - Los Rivera Destino Ft. Benito Martínez (Bad Bunny)

"La Prisión De Folsom (Folsom Prison Blues)" - Los Tigres Del Norte

"Party" - Paulo Londra Ft. A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie

"Rayando El Sol" - Maná Ft. Pablo Alborán

"R.I.P." - Sofía Reyes Ft. Rita Ora & Anitta

"Tú Eres La Razón (Electrocumbia Remake)" - Raymix

"Tu Rumba" - Ile

Pop/Rock - Artist Of The Year

Camilo

Juanes

Luis Fonsi

Pedro Capó

Sebastián Yatra

Pop/Rock - Collaboration Of The Year

"Amigos Con Derechos" - Reik & Maluma

"Calma (Remix)" - Pedro Capó & Farruko

"Créeme" - Karol G & Maluma

"Imposible" - Luis Fonsi & Ozuna

"Un Año" - Sebastián Yatra & Reik

Pop/Rock - Group Or Duo Of The Year

CNCO

Jesse & Joy

Maná

Piso 21

Reik

Urban - Female Artist Of The Year

Becky G

Karol G

Natti Natasha

Paloma Mami

Rosalia

Urban - Male Artist Of The Year

Bad Bunny

Daddy Yankee

J Balvin

Nicky Jam

Ozuna

Urban - Song Of The Year

"Baila Baila Baila" - Ozuna

"Con Calma" - Daddy Yankee Ft. Snow

"No Lo Trates" - Pitbull, Daddy Yankee & Natti Natasha

"Qué Pretendes" - J Balvin & Bad Bunny

"Te Robaré" - Nicky Jam & Ozuna

Urban - Collaboration Of The Year

"Con Calma" - Daddy Yankee Ft. Snow

"No Lo Trates" - Pitbull, Daddy Yankee & Natti Natasha

"Qué Pretendes" - J Balvin & Bad Bunny

"Secreto" - Anuel Aa & Karol G

"Te Robaré" - Nicky Jam & Ozuna

Urban/Pop - Song Of The Year

"Amigos Con Derechos" - Reik & Maluma

"Calma (Remix)" - Pedro Capó & Farruko

"Créeme" - Karol G & Maluma

"Date La Vuelta" - Luis Fonsi, Sebastián Yatra & Nicky Jam

"Imposible" - Luis Fonsi & Ozuna

Tropical - Artist Of The Year

Carlos Vives

Juan Luis Guerra

Marc Anthony

Romeo Santos

Silvestre Dangond

Tropical - Song Of The Year

"Inmortal" - Aventura

"Kitipun" - Juan Luis Guerra

"Parecen Viernes" - Marc Anthony

"Si Me Das Tu Amor" - Carlos Vives & Wisin

"Vivir Bailando" - Silvestre Dangond & Maluma

Regional Mexican - Artist Of The Year

Christian Nodal

El Fantasma

Raymix

Regulo Caro

Remmy Valenzuela

Regional Mexican - Song Of The Year

"Cariño A Medias" - Conjunto Primavera

"En Plural" - Los 2 De La S

"Encantadora" - El Fantasma

"Nada Nuevo" - Christian Nodal

"Perfecta" - Banda Los Recoditos

Regional Mexican - Group or Duo Of The Year

Banda Los Recoditos

Band Sinaloense MS de Sergio Lizarraga

Calibre 50

La Arrolladora Banda El Limon de Rene Camacho

La Maquinaria Norteña

Regional Mexican - Mariachi/Ranchera Song Of The Year

"Mi Persona Preferida" - El Bebeto

"Nada Nuevo" - Christian Nodal

"Quitate La Careta" - Voz de Mando

"Solos" - Ana Barbara ft. Christian Nodal

"Te Amare" - Alex Fernandez

See the complete list of winners for Premio Lo Nuestro here.

