'When Calls the Heart' Season 7 Sneak Peek: Nathan, Lucas & Elizabeth Love Triangle Tension Builds (Exclusive)

Like the old saying goes: “Two’s company, and three’s a crowd!”

Things are off to an awkward start on the season 7 premiere of When Calls the Heart, as the Elizabeth, Nathan and Lucas love triangle continues to heat up and get progressively more complicated. Only ET has your first look at an exclusive sneak peek clip of Elizabeth with her suitors, plus, a handful of heartwarming first-look images.

In the clip, we see Elizabeth greet Nathan in the town center. They exchange smiles and a few words about Nathan’s niece, Allie, who is doing great socially and academically. Unlike Allie, Nathan informs Elizabeth he wasn’t exactly a model student, and before she can reply, Lucas enters the conversation with a slick opening line: “Probably because you never had a teacher like Elizabeth.” Cue the awkward pauses!

Lucas goes on to tell Elizabeth, in front of Nathan, that he received a new shipment of books to the library. Naturally, Elizabeth is excited about having more literature in Hope Valley, and exclaims that she was actually already on her way to the library. The end result? A bunch of awkward glances and more comedically tense moments between the three.

Soon after, Elizabeth excuses herself from the conversation to break up a fight between some of her students across the way. This leaves Lucas and Nathan standing together, before they awkwardly utter goodbye and go their separate ways. Ahh, love: so magical, yet so complicated!

Meanwhile, it doesn’t come as much of a surprise that the episode titled "A Moving Picture" features a storyline centered around -- what else -- a movie! The folks in Hope Valley are overjoyed to have their very first motion picture experience, especially Lee and Rosemary.

In the exclusive first-look photos obtained by ET, the happy couple smiles, holds hands and kisses as they embrace inside the saloon. Of course, Elizabeth is in attendance alongside some of her students. Additionally, Bill, Lucas, Henry, Jesse, Clara, Florence, Ned, Hickam and a few other familiar faces can be seen enjoying the unique experience.

Of course, ET will be with you every step of the way as season 7 unfolds, bringing you exclusive interviews with the entire cast. In fact, when we visited the Vancouver set in September, we scored a ton of scoop about where we’ll find our favorite characters when the series picks up.

“Lots of developments!” star Erin Krakow gushed when asked how the characters on WCTH would be progressing. “We have developments with Team Infirmary and what's going to happen there between Faith and Carson. We have a wedding happening in Hope Valley between Clara and Jesse, lots of fun stuff with the babies, of course, Rosemary and Lee and their relationship, moving forward,” she explained, before adding, “And of course, picking up where we left off with that [season 6 finale] cliffhanger and getting to see a bit more of where Elizabeth and Nathan and Lucas stand.”

Last month, ET chatted with showrunner Alfonso H. Moreno via email, and he teased a few more important storylines to look forward to.



“Lee reveals a big secret about his past to Rosemary. Bill has to put a jury together in a legal case against Gowen. Lucas and Gowen deal with Gowen Petroleum, which is at risk of going under. Carson and Faith face some challenges in their relationship. Finally, our characters have to deal with more than just emotional slings and arrows, as some of them end up in harm’s way, either by the natural elements or, in one instance, at the hand of another.”



When Calls the Heart season 7 premieres Sunday, Feb. 23 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

