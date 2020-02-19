Selena Quintanilla Tribute Concert to Feature Performances from Pitbull, Becky G and More

Some of the biggest names in Latin music are coming together to honor the memory of Selena Quintanilla.

The late singer's family and their company, Q Productions, announced on Tuesday that a star-studded lineup will celebrate the Mexican-American performer with a tribute concert, "Selena XXV-Veinticinco Años," at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas, on May 9.

Artists who will perform in honor of Selena -- who died on March 31, 1995 -- include Pitbull, Los Tucanes de Tijuana, A.B. Quintanilla III & Los Kumbia Allstarz, Becky G, Elida & Avante, Ruben Ramos, Pete Astudillo, Gilbert Velasquez, Ricardo Castillón, Ally Brooke, Isabel Marie and The Lab. The event is set to conclude with a laser tribute show presented by H-E-B.

“We are excited to bring this ultimate fan experience to honor and celebrate my sister, Selena,” said Suzette Quintanilla, CEO/president of Q Productions in an official statement, via Billboard. “Over the past 25 years, her influence and relevance have only grown throughout generations. Through our father, Abraham Quintanilla, we were taught to persevere in the face of adversity and to work hard to accomplish our dreams. Those core values, along with her amazing talent and ability to connect with people has helped sustain Selena’s legacy and it is what makes her an impactful and an important role model 25 years later.”

Known as the "Queen of Tejano," Selena rocketed to fame in the '90s as one of the first major female stars of the male-dominated genre, which she helped popularize on the Latin charts and the GRAMMY stage. Along with her brother, A.B. Quintanilla, who helped produce most of her music, she was known for hits like "Como La Flor," "Bidi Bidi Bom Bom," and "No Me Queda Más" as well as her posthumous crossover English hits like "Dreaming of You" and "I Could Fall in Love."

Countless artists have paid tribute to Selena and her influence throughout the years -- including Jennifer Lopez, who portrayed the singer in the iconic 1997 biopic Selena and honored the late icon during a Texas tour stop last summer.

ET was on the set of Selena back in 1996, when Lopez opened up about the opportunity to play the legend.

"Selena was such a great role model and she broke so many barriers. She did so much great stuff for the Latino community, and gave all these little girls somebody to look up to," she said at the time. "The movie, in that sense, can help in the same way, breaking down barriers in Hollywood [because] we've had so many problems getting good roles. For me it's such a blessing. It's an honor to be able to do this."

