Pitbull Says He Hopes Kobe Bryant's Tragic Death Inspires a 'Movement' to Live Life to the Fullest (Exclusive)

Kobe Bryant served as an inspiration to more than just athletes.

ET's Denny Directo exclusively spoke with Pitbull at rehearsals for 2020 Premio Lo Nuestro in Miami, Florida, on Wednesday, where he opened up about how he was inspired by the late Los Angeles Lakers star's incredible work ethic.

"Kobe wasn't a personal friend, to be honest with you, he was just someone that we all looked up to," Pitbull said, taking off his sunglasses to reflect on Bryant's legacy. "He is somebody that embodies what hard work is."

"They always say practice makes perfect, and perfect doesn't exist, but he was right there, because he worked so hard for it," he added.

Bryant tragically died in a helicopter crash on Jan. 26, alongside eight others, including his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna. Pitbull said he hopes the NBA icon's sudden death prompts a "movement" to live life to the fullest.

"I hope that this is more than a moment, and it's more of a movement. I tell people all the time, 'Don't let life live you.' People are caught up all the time with what their pictures look like, what this looks like. People are disconnected and they're taking so many pictures, they're missing the big picture," he explained.

"I'm hoping that with the tragedy that happened to Kobe comes a blessing for the world. And it's something he sacrificed for us to take a step back and go, 'Guys, enjoy this ride.' And to Kobe and to the family, our prayers go out to them... and to the daughter too, it's almost a catch-22. It's a touchy subject to speak about," Pitbull said. "But I will tell you this, the legacy that he left behind, his energy will forever be here. A body is just a vehicle. Kobe is going to live forever with us. And I go back to that, man, live life. Don't let life live you. Love life, and life will love you."

Pitbull is sure to bring that positivity to fans as he hosts Premio Lo Nuestro on Thursday night.

"Premio Lo Nuestro, muchas gracias, thank you very much for the opportunity, but what better than to throw a party in the 305, Miami, Dade County, the magic city? What happens in Miami never happened. And then you got Mr. 305 hosting. I think they got it right!" he told ET, praising his co-hosts for the evening, Thalía and Alejandra Espinoza.

"I never have a trick up my sleeve, to be honest with you, because just some things happen. They happen naturally. I like it to be real," Pitbull added. "I think that is the real magic trick, you know?"

Premio Lo Nuestro will air live from the AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami at 8 p.m. ET/ 5 p.m. PT on Univision. See more on Pitbull in the video below.

