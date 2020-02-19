Lili Reinhart Says Luke Perry's 'Spirit' Visited Her in a Dream

Lili Reinhart is remembering her late co-star, Luke Perry.

The Riverdale actress shared via Twitter and Instagram Stories on Wednesday that Perry's spirit recently visited her in a dream.

"I had a dream last night that I saw Luke... and I hugged him so hard and cried into his shoulder, telling him how much we all miss him," Reinhart, 23, wrote. "Looking back on it this morning, I think his spirit was visiting me in my sleep, letting me know he's smiling brightly on the other side."

I had a dream last night that I saw Luke... and I hugged him so hard and cried into his shoulder, telling him how much we all miss him.



Looking back on it this morning, I think his spirit was visiting me in my sleep, letting me know he’s smiling brightly on the other side ✨ — Lili Reinhart (@lilireinhart) February 19, 2020

As ET previously reported, Perry died last March at the age of 52 after suffering a stroke.

"I'm finding it hard to grasp that he will no longer be around to give long hugs and share his wisdom and kindness with all of us," Reinhart tweeted at the time. "I'm thinking of his family. His children. I pray for them to heal and find peace in this devastating loss."

When ET exclusively spoke with Perry's 22-year-old son, Jack, last July, he opened up about what he's most proud about his dad.

"The thing that I'm most proud of about my dad, always, is that he was a really good guy," he expressed. "And you know, not everyone got the chance to know him. But I think the outreach and support, I think, it kind of shows that. I'm happy to see it. He was loved by everybody and it's nice to see that from everybody and it's a nice thing."

