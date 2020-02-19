Kaia Gerber Posts Topless Selfie to Show Off Tattoos After Brother Presley's Controversial Face Ink

Kaia Gerber is following in her older brother's footsteps! The 18-year-old model daughter of Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber took to Instagram on Tuesday to show off her tattoos with a topless selfie.

"Elf," Kaia captioned the shot, which features tattoos of an angel head with wings on her ribs along with several delicate small tattoos on her shoulder, wrist, back, and arm.

This comes after Kaia's older brother, Presley Gerber, showed off his new face tattoo to mixed reviews. The ink reads, "Misunderstood," and Presley encouraged the haters of his new body art to share their thoughts to his face.

"If I thought this was going to ruin my face or I didn't want this, I wouldn't have done it," he said on a recent Instagram Live. "I think that's a pretty obvious thing. It says misunderstood, because that's how I felt my entire life."

