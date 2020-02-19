Justin Bieber Explains Why He Challenged Tom Cruise to a Fight in Hilarious New 'Carpool Karaoke'

Justin Bieber joined James Corden for his third "Carpool Karaoke" segment on Tuesday's The Late Late Show, and the "Yummy" singer dished on many of the things that have happened in his life since his last appearance in 2015.

One of the first things Corden asked about -- just to get to the bottom of a real puzzling mystery -- is why Bieber challenged Tom Cruise to a fight via Twitter last June.

"I don't know. I was just being stupid, to be honest," Bieber recalled. "[But] then people were like, 'I wanna see this happen.' And I was like, 'You know what? That could actually be funny."

"I don't think it would be much fun for you," Corden said, hesitantly. "I gotta say, if you and me have a fight, you win. If you and Tom Cruise have a fight, I'd back Tom every day of the week."

Corden's remarks seemed to get under Bieber's skin a bit and the 25-year-old singer strongly disagreed.

"Absolutely not. I'm trying not to let my ego get in the way, but there's absolutely no way," Bieber explained. "He's not the guy you see in movies."

As Corden continued to explain how fit Cruise truly is, Bieber admitted he's remarks were getting him fired up.

"I start to get frustrated. You're really boiling me up!" Bieber said, laughing. "I'm gonna f**kin' fight you, bro!"

"That would be a good [idea]!" Corden shot back. "Work your way up to Tom Cruise. Fight me, and then, like, Zach Braff, and then you do Tom Cruise."

According to Bieber, the 57-year-old Mission: Impossible star wouldn't be a match for him.

"I'm dangerous!" Bieber declared. "My agility is insane... I don't think you understand the mind control that I have! My mind control is another specimen. I'm different. I'm the Conner McGregor of entertainment!"

To prove his point, Bieber challenged Corden to an arm wrestling match in the SUV. After a build-up, Bieber quickly defeated the talk show host, but that didn't change his mind.

"You still couldn't beat Tom Cruise," Corden explained.

Bieber also dished on his marriage to Hailey Bieber, and he had nothing but love for the experience, and his wife.

"Being married is the best thing that ever happened to me," Bieber shared. "She's extraordinary."

The singer explained that the pair like to stay in, for the most part, and that they "enjoy watching movies and just talking and eating together."

Apparently they've gotten into binge watching old TV shows, including Friends, which they're both big fans of.

When asked which of the Friends characters Bieber feels he is most similar to, the singer said, "I think I'm a mix of all of them." He explained that he's "sensitive," like Ross, but he's also witty and sarcastic like Chandler.

This "Carpool Karaoke" got a lot of attention earlier this year when photos surfaced showing Corden's SUV on a flatbed, and The Late Late Show host was accused of not driving the SUV during the segment.

Corden's producers denied the claim, and explained that, on a handful of occasions they've had to use a flatbed when safety was an issue. However, it's unclear what part of Bieber's segment presented a safety concern.

For more "Carpool Karaoke" news, check out the video below.

