Harrison Ford Reflects on Being a Hollywood Heartthrob at 77 (Exclusive)

Harrison Ford is still going strong as a leading man, but that doesn't keep him from being humble.

The 77-year-old action star sat down with ET's Keltie Knight while promoting his upcoming adventure epic Call of the Wild -- in which Ford goes shirtless (and proves that he's kept himself fit over the years).

When asked about how it feels to have been such a stalwart Hollywood heartthrob over the past five decades, Ford shrugged off the adulation.

"I've been an actor. I've been lucky enough to have a great career as an actor," Ford explained. "And I can't believe my good fortune."

ET first sat down with Ford in 1982 -- around the time he starred in Ridley Scott's groundbreaking sci-fi drama Blade Runner -- where Ford said at the time, "One of the things that I imagined I would like about being an actor is that there's no mandatory retirement."

Ford has certainly proven himself true, with a successful career that continues to explore new territory.

"A whole lot of its luck and a lot of it has to do with the talented people that I get the chance to work with," the actor said, reflecting on his longevity as a movie star. "The success of George Lucas [and] Steven Spielberg rubbed off on me… I've been blessed."

In his latest film, Call of the Wild -- based on the acclaimed Jack London novel of the same name -- Ford plays John Thornton, an experienced outdoorsman and adventurer who befriends Buck, a domesticated St. Bernard-Scotch Collie who was stolen from his city home and brought to Alaska to be a sled dog.

In the original novel, Buck is the star of the story and John plays a much smaller role. However, for the film, the filmmakers had an opportunity to expand the story and the focus of John's character.

"I thought for film that we needed to develop the relationship between Buck and John to the point where we could see what John was doing for Buck, we also wanted to know what Buck was doing for John," Ford shared.

"There's a positive emotion in it that is very strong."

While fans will soon get the chance to see a bearded Ford and his canine companion brave the harsh wilderness, Ford is also gearing up to don his famous fedora for the fifth installment in the Indiana Jones franchise.

It's big news for fans of the beloved series, but Ford is still staying quiet about the exciting production, for the most part.

"I'm excited to play the character again. I love making those films," he shared. "They're great entertainment."

As for a time frame, Ford simply said, "We're very close to being able to begin to start."

In the meanwhile, Call of the Wild hits theaters Feb. 21.

