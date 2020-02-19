Hannah Brown's New Commitment Means She Likely Won't Be 'Bachelorette' Again

Looks like fans hoping Hannah Brown will get another shot at being the Bachelorette should start trying to find a new favorite.

While another round as Bachelorette seemed to be a possibility for Brown, it's now seemingly off the table, thanks to her new Dancing With the Stars commitment. ET exclusively revealed on Wednesday that Brown will be reuniting with her pro dance partner, Alan Bersten, and fellow guest star, Kate Flannery, on a series of tour stops through California and Arizona next month.

Brown will kick things off on Tuesday, March 24, in Riverside, California, and perform at five more shows, including a date at Los Angeles' Microsoft Theater on March 29. That commitment conflicts with the Bachelorette production schedule, as the show usually starts taping in early to mid March. ET has reached out to ABC for comment.

The current Dancing With the Stars champion appeared on Peter Weber's season of The Bachelor last month; that taped in September, as she was just starting her DWTS journey. While Weber asked her to join his season, the pair decided to go their separate ways, with Brown going on to win the mirrorball.

Brown seemed conflicted about being the Bachelorette again during an interview with ET last month.

"I don't know [if I'd be the Bachelorette again]!" she said. "Because I think everybody thinks that like... there was a lot of hard and bad about it. I mean, hello. Did we see my ending?"



"But there's a lot of good that comes out of it too. I would never, like, completely bash the Bachelor franchise. I think it's had a lot of success in the people that are together are very happily together. So, of course, I want that, but it doesn't have to be as the Bachelorette," Brown shared.

The former pageant queen ended her season of the ABC dating show single. Weeks after Jed Wyatt's proposal, Brown was confronted with headlines that Wyatt had a girlfriend back home during his time on the ABC dating show. She broke off their engagement.

"I went on The Bachelor and The Bachelorette to... I want a person in my life. I definitely want that," Brown told ET, but added, "I know that I don't need that." "There is that like, weird... a desire in my heart to find somebody. Do I have to do that as being the Bachelorette? No. But it is I think something that can work and has worked for other people."



"Right now, I'm just trying to seize the opportunities that I have and feel very confident in the things that I say yes to, and also confident in the things that I know aren't the best for me right now," she explained.

