'Fresh Off the Boat' Series Finale: Jessica Gets the Surprise of a Lifetime in This Sneak Peek (Exclusive)

It's time to say goodbye to the Huang family.

Fresh Off the Boat wraps up its six-season run with a one-hour swan song on Friday and the Huangs are getting ready to move on to the next chapter in their lives. With Eddie (Hudson Yang) gearing up for post-high school life, Jessica (Constance Wu) is forced to come to terms with her vision of the future for each of her boys as her sons begin to realize what their own personal goals are.

In ET's exclusive sneak peek, Eddie breaks the stunning news to his parents, Jessica and Louis (Randall Park), that he's aced his SATs. Like, really aced the test. The revelation that she's mother to a smart, very good test-taker brings Jessica so much delight that she can't help but celebrate.

"See Louis, me pushing Eddie all these years is finally paying off!" Jessica says, absolutely beside herself over the possibilities after learning he scored an impressive 1500. "Top-tier colleges are back in play!"

"The football teams get worse but the starting salaries skyrocket," Louis chimes in.

When Eddie makes a move to clean up his mess, Jessica does something unheard of: She lets him off the hook. Gasp! "You deserve to rest," Jessica exclaims. "I'll do the dishes. What the heck? Maybe I'll even reconnect the dishwasher!" She hugs her son before running to the kitchen.

Jessica's giddiness throws everyone for a loop, most notably Louis, who expresses that he's never seen her this happy -- and that's including their wedding day. Watch ET's exclusive sneak peek above to see what happens next.

In January, ET sat down with Wu, who got emotional as she looked back on her six-year run leading the groundbreaking Asian-led family comedy.

"Bittersweet, I mean, 'cause we're all so grateful for the experience and we all love each other so much, but [are] really sad to have it end," the 37-year-old Hustlers star said at ABC's Television Critics Association press day. "This has sort of become my family and kind of become my home for the past six years, and to say goodbye to that was really hard... I just really love the cast and crew so much and it was just really sad to say goodbye."

Wu spoke about the legacy she hopes Fresh Off the Boat will leave after it signs off for good. (It was the first network show featuring an Asian family in decades.) The actress said she hopes representation becomes the norm.

"When we first started, it was such a historic thing, and my hope is that one day people will look back and they're like, 'Oh, that was historic? To us, today, it's just normal,'" she said. "That would be the dream. I think it's happening slowly. I think progress is definitely happening."

The one-hour series finale of Fresh Off the Boat, with the final episode directed by Park, airs Friday, Feb. 21 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

