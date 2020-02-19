Drew Carey Tweets Petition to Reform Domestic Violence Laws After Ex-Fiancee Amie Harwick’s Death

Drew Carey is backing a petition to reform domestic violence laws following the horrific death of his ex-fiancee, Amie Harwick.

Harwick, a Hollywood therapist, died on Saturday from injuries suffered following a fall off the third-story balcony of her apartment, according to CBS Los Angeles. Police had been called to the residence by Harwick's roommate, who told authorities she was being assaulted in the apartment. Harwick’s ex-boyfriend, Gareth Pursehouse, was arrested in connection with her death.



On Tuesday, Carey tweeted a link to a Change.org petition aimed to help reform domestic violence laws and asked fans to sign and donate money.



“Please sign this petition and chip in if you can,” he wrote. “#JusticeForAmie. Thank you and bless you 🙏.”

The post came as ET learned from the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner’s Office that Harwick’s death has been ruled a homicide.

Please sign this petition and chip in if you can. #JusticeForAmie

Thank you and bless you 🙏https://t.co/3eOfWhU5gb — 🅳🆁🅴🆆 🅲🅰🆁🅴🆈 (@DrewFromTV) February 18, 2020

Earlier in the day, Carey also shared a sweet video from his time with Harwick, showing the two posing amid a Christmas setting.

“I hope you’re lucky enough to have someone in your life that loves as much as she did,” he captioned the clip.

I hope you’re lucky enough to have someone in your life that loves as much as she did. pic.twitter.com/xMkQIwR6d6 — 🅳🆁🅴🆆 🅲🅰🆁🅴🆈 (@DrewFromTV) February 17, 2020

According to TMZ, Carey's daytime game show, The Price Is Right, will halt filming for one week following Harwick's death.

