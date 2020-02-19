Disney Announces 3rd Annual Disney Channel Fan Fest, Featuring Baby Ariel, Trevor Tordjman and More Stars

Disney Channel Fan Fest is going to be bigger and better than ever in 2020!

Dates were announced for the fun-filled Disney fan experience on Wednesday. Events will kick off at Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure Park in Anaheim, California, on Saturday, May 9.

Then, for the first time ever, Fan Fest will expand to Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Florida, for three weekends of events -- May 16-17, 23-24 and 30-31 -- during the world-renowned Epcot International Flower and Garden Festival.

The star-studded event will include performances, meet-and-greets and more from Disney Channel talent like Zombies 2 stars Baby Ariel and Trevor Tordjman, among others.

Additional activities will feature Disney's "QUIZney" trivia challenge; the upcoming family dance competition series Disney Fam Jam; learn-to-draw sessions with creators from Disney Television Animation; a sneak peek at the upcoming Disney Channel Original Movie Upside-Down Magic; Descendants and Zombies-themed dance parties; and photo opportunities with some of Disney Channel's biggest stars. A cavalcade down Main Street U.S.A. at Disneyland Park, featuring today's brightest young stars alongside favorite Disney characters, will be live-streamed on the Disney Parks Blog and Disney Channel YouTube.

The Epcot Fan Fest weekend events will connect fans with their favorite Disney Channel stars via live concert performances, meet-and-greets opportunities, animation stations and more.

Fan Fest events at both resorts will include stars from Zombies 2, Gabby Duran & the Unsittables, Raven's Home, Just Roll With It, Sydney to the Max, Coop & Cami Ask the World, BUNK'D and the upcoming Disney Fam Jam and Upside-Down Magic. The learn-to-draw sessions will feature the creative teams behind Big City Greens, The Owl House, Amphibia and DuckTales.

Additional details, talent and schedule of events will be announced soon.

