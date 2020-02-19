Caroline Flack's Death Ruled a Suicide

Caroline Flack's death has been ruled a suicide. The 40-year-old Love Island host was found dead in her London home on Saturday, and according to multiple outlets, the U.K. coroner listed the cause as suicide.

Flack's family originally confirmed her death with the Press Association, saying, "We can confirm that our Caroline passed away today on the 15th February. We would ask that the press both respect the privacy of the family at this difficult time."

According to several outlets, Flack's family also shared an unpublished Instagram post from the TV personality with Eastern Daily Press in which she wrote about how "my whole world and future was swept from under my feet" and how she had lost her career and her home.

Flack was charged with assault in December for an incident involving her boyfriend, Lewis Burton. Though she pleaded not guilty to the assault charge, she was released on bail with conditions that prevented her from having contact with Burton ahead of the March 4 trial.

In the unshared post, Flack's family claims she wrote that she "took responsibility for what happened that night" but said it had been an accident and she "was NOT a domestic abuser."

She also allegedly wrote that "the truth has been taken out of my hands and used as entertainment."

According to Flack's family, she had been advised against publishing the post.

Burton has since posted a tribute to Flack, writing, "My heart is broken we had something so special."

Flack's ex Harry Styles also wore a black ribbon pin to the BRIT Awards in her honor earlier this week.

