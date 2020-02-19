Billie Eilish Performs James Bond Theme ‘No Time to Die’ at the Brit Awards

Billie Eilish wowed the audience at this year's BRIT Awards with a performance of her new song, "No Time To Die."

The tune serves as the title track for the upcoming James Bond film of the same name, and Eilish slayed her live debut performance of the haunting tune.

The 18-year-old songstress was joined on stage by her brother and musical collaborator, Finneas O'Connell, and Eilish delivered a powerful, intimate and soulful performance that she's become known for over the course of recent awards shows.

With her nuanced, layered, evocative vocals, Eilish has clearly created an affecting Bond tune that may well win her the kind of acclaim earned by previous Bond theme singers Adele and Sam Smith -- who both ended up earning Oscars for their offerings.

After her performance, Eilish also added another honor to her long list of accolades when she took home the award for Best International Female Solo artist.

Accepting the award, Eilish admitted that she's been dealing with some tough times, emotionally, but that the warm reception to her appearance had brightened her mood.

"I’ve felt very hated recently," Eilish admitted. "[But] when I was on the stage and I saw you guys all smiling at me, it genuinely made me wanna cry. And I wanna cry right now, so thank you."

Eilish laughed and seemed to fight back her emotions as the crowd cheered loudly for her win.

This big win comes shortly after Eilish became the youngest artist, and first female artist, to ever sweep the top four categories at the GRAMMY Awards last month.

ET's Kevin Frazier caught up with Eilish moments after she earned her final big win -- and fifth win over all for the night -- and the "Bury a Friend" singer had a hard time wrapping her head around the monumental triumph at the time.

"I'm dying, man. I don't know, this s**t is crazy. Who am I?" Eilish said with a dazed laugh. "This is surreal. This is like a dream…. I'm speechless."

Check out the video below to hear more from the acclaimed performer.

The latest installment in the James Bond franchise, No Time to Die, hits theaters April 10.

