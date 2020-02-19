Ashley Iaconetti Doubts 'Bachelor' Peter Weber Is Actually In Love With 3 Women: 'He's Infatuated' (Exclusive)

Peter Weber dropped a bombshell at the end of Monday night's episode ofThe Bachelor-- he's in love with three women. But Ashley Iaconetti doesn't necessarily believe him.

"I think he's infatuated with three people," she told ET's Keltie Knight at Tuesday's premiere of Onward. The half-Cuban Bachelor has three women remaining: Madison, Victoria F. and Hannah Ann. "Because that was recorded in November, if you go ask him now, I bet you he'll say he was only in love with one person for real," Iaconetti noted.

"Yeah, is he really in love with Victoria F. after how that whole thing went down?" Iaconetti's husband, Jared Haibon asked, referring to Victoria F.'s dramatic hometown date. "He's in love with her? Like, I don't know."

Iaconetti offered a different take: "I could see him being more in love with Victoria F. than Hannah Ann right now, because it's just such a frenzy that he has, such an obsession, compulsion."

"It's a frenzy," Haibon agreed.

Though neither Iaconetti nor Haibon found love on their first round in the Bachelor franchise, the show brought them to each other. The couple tied the knot in August in Newport, Rhode Island, and credit their relationship success for putting the hard work in.

"A lot of the people [who get together on reality shows], they get caught up in the moment and they're together, and they know that they're stronger together than apart, and like, all these people care about your relationship. There's this high, and then of course that goes away," Haibon said. "We got married and everybody was like, 'Oh my God, that's incredible.' And then like, September came and it was like, 'Yeah, you guys are a married couple. Like, congratulations.'"

Iaconetti chimed in, "Now it's like, 'OK, well, entertain us with babies. We care about you when you get engaged, when you get married, and then when you have babies, but those intermediate times...'"

"But that's legit, just like, every relationship," Haibon reasoned. "Like, every couple out there goes through that, those ups and downs. So, to make sure that you know that this is gonna get very real for you, and to understand that and accept that, I think is a big part of making a Bachelor relationship work outside the show."

Tuesday's premiere of Onward was a nice date night for Iaconetti and Haibon. The movie, starring Tom Holland and Chris Pratt, centers on two teenage elf brothers who go on a journey to spend one last day with their father, who died when they were young.

Onward hits theaters on March 6.

