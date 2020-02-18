'The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart' Gets Drama-Filled First Promo: Watch!

Ready or not, The Bachelor's newest spinoff is almost here.

The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart is the latest expansion of the ABC dating franchise, and if you thought music meant drama in the world of The Bachelor, you were right. The series' first look debuted during Monday's episode of The Bachelor, offering a sneak peek at the 20 men and women hoping to find love -- and a music career -- all on one show.

"Could love and music make for the perfect duet?" asks a voiceover in the promo. "Or, will they leave as solo acts?"

There will be guitars, tears, Chris Harrison and a guest appearance byBachelor Nation favorites JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers. Check out the teaser in the video below.

Will they make the perfect duet? 🎶🌹 Find out when The Bachelor Presents: #ListentoYourHeart premieres April 13. pic.twitter.com/yiB9o5VvGl — The Bachelor (@BachelorABC) February 18, 2020

Listen to Your Heart will see 20 single men and women sing songs and explore relationships while living together and going on Bachelor-style dates that focus on music.



Once the couples commit to each other, they will be tested through musical challenges, including live performances judged by top names in the music business. The performances will be evaluated based on whether they reveal the couple’s love and devotion to one another. Those who score the highest marks will continue until only one couple is left standing.

While speaking with ET last month, Harrison and Bachelor executive producer Martin Hilton opened up about musicians' not-so-rosy reputation in the franchise.



"We aim to change that," Harrison said. "Maybe or maybe not. Maybe it proves that musicians are cheaters."



"That is definitely a concern I have," Hilton expressed of musicians' track record. "Who knows? It might lead to more drama."



"We're going to explore this, but what I know, myself also being a musician, is that when you are singing with somebody or making music with somebody, there is a connection that is undeniable that you feel and that's another way of really looking at the nature of relationships and the nature of falling in love, and what that kind of unspoken bond can be," he shared. "So, I'm pretty excited about this show. I think it's going to be a lot of fun."

The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart premieres Monday, April 13 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

RELATED CONTENT:

'The Bachelor': Peter Weber Gets a Bombshell Warning About Victoria and Madison Prepares an Ultimatum

Chris Harrison, 'Bachelor' EP on If New Spinoff Will Change Musicians' Reputation on the Show (Exclusive)

Chris Harrison Will Host Upcoming 'Bachelor' Spinoff 'Listen to Your Heart'