'The Bachelor': Peter Weber Confronts Victoria F. Over Allegation She Broke Up Relationships

The drama between Peter Weber and Victoria Fuller continued on Monday night's episode of The Bachelor.

The 28-year-old pilot continued his journey to find love as he visited the hometowns of his final four contestants, Victoria, Madison, Hannah Ann and Kelsey. It was in Victoria's hometown of Virginia Beach, Virginia, that Peter unexpectedly ran into his ex-girlfriend, Merissa Pence, who warned him about Victoria, claiming she had broken up relationships.

"Just -- can I say something? Be careful. That's all I'm going to say," Merissa began. "I'm from here, and I just know what a good guy you are, and I would hate for any of who you are to be affected by somebody else. So, that's really all I'll say -- but I know that you're a great guy, and I don't think you deserve what you're on a date with right now."

"What? You know Victoria?" Peter asked.

"I do. I actually used to be friends with her, and things happened probably a couple months ago, and we're just not friends anymore," Merissa continued. "I've tried to mend the relationship, just because we have mutual friends, and I'm best friends with one of her friends that was here today, but I just feel like -- I want to say this to you, because again, I know who you are is a good person, and I don't think you deserve that. There's been many relationships broken up because of her, and I don't think it's a good relationship for you. Again, I know you're a great guy. We never had any problems ever. So, that's all I want to say to you."

Peter couldn't hide his shock and disappointment. "You do realize how serious this is for me and her?" he asked Merissa, who told him that she did, and encouraged him to make his own decisions.

"I would hate to see that come to fruition for you," she said in one final warning, before Peter left her with a hug and headed off to find his car.

"That was a complete bomb that just got dropped. I was having the most beautiful time with Victoria today, and I'm confused right now," Peter told the camera. "I honestly don't know how to go about this."

It seems Peter had a little while to figure it out on his way to Victoria's parents' house -- but she could immediately sense something was wrong when he stepped out of the car.

"You know how on our first date at that concert, you had an ex there? Today, I had an ex there too. Her name is Merissa. We just kind of chatted for a bit, and she brought some stuff up to my attention that she thought that I should know," Peter began. "She told me that you've caused a lot of other relationships to end. I don't know what she's referring to, but those are her words. And for me, that was like, the biggest bomb."

"For her to say that is very disappointing," Victoria said, with her concern turning to annoyance. "I haven't broken up any relationships, so what relationship did she say that I broke up?"

"She didn't give me details, but these are her words. And obviously you can see how that would put me in a bad headspace," Peter suggested.

"I'm like, just disgusted right now," Victoria replied, with her attitude towards Peter growing by the second.

"Victoria, have you not heard my words?" Peter asked her, confused by her reaction.

"No, I haven't, because you literally just told me that you don't..." Victoria trailed off, as Peter tried to explain he was asking her a question. "It's literally so much drama all the f**king time! I'm so ready to just like, not."

Peter's frustrations then seemed to reach his boiling point. "Do you think that I enjoy this right now? ... Do you think there's any way I couldn't address this? That I could just come into this house with you tonight and go meet your family after being told that?" he asked.

The pilot pleaded to talk it out, but Victoria wasn't having it, telling Peter that his quest for the "truth" "doesn't matter anymore."

"I just walked up here. I did not accuse you of anything. I simply told you what had happened," Peter said.

"You're supposed to meet my family tonight, and you decided what Merissa told you was more important than meeting my entire family!" Victoria shot out.

Then things took an interesting turn, with Peter suggesting Victoria wasn't fighting for their relationship. Newsflash, Peter -- she hasn't. And not every relationship needs to be fought for. "Do you ever fight for anything that you really want? Because I haven't felt you really fight for this," Peter said.

"Really? You haven't? That's funny," Victoria replied, in the most condescending tone we've ever heard on this show.

Peter tried to be "real" with Victoria, but by this point, their fight had turned into an argument about fighting for their relationship instead of the allegation Peter had just heard from Merissa.

"I am so done with this conversation. I can't. I'm so done," Victoria said, walking away into the street and turning her back to the camera. "Like, I can't. I'm so serious."

"I'm so done! I hate this!" she sobbed in the dark. "Every time -- it's like I can't catch a break!"

Victoria eventually cooled off and came back to speak with Peter, who was visibly distressed but still apologetic. "I really didn't come in here trying to attack you, and if somehow it came off I was taking her side and not yours, I'm sorry for that, because that's not what I was doing," Peter told her.

"I like, adore you. I literally wanted to tell you I was falling in love with you," Victoria said, telling Peter that she could see by his face that he was taking Merissa's side.

"I was concerned by what she had told me about you," Peter reasoned. "Have you not seen this entire time how much I"ve cared for you, and how much you have meant to me? The worst part is that this is the second time now, you have just gotten up."

"I just feel like I was so excited," Victoria said, bursting into tears. "I finally felt like you were someone who like, I could be with. I had high hopes for you to meet my family, and I'm just so disappointed. I care about you so much, but I'm so like, I'm embarrassed."

Peter hugged Victoria, telling her she "deserves to be loved," and then got in his car and drove away.

The next morning, Peter described how "conflicted" he was about Victoria -- and then she showed up at his hotel room apologizing.

"I hate this, but I feel like you don't even want me to love you the way I want to love you. ... I get so confused when it just blows up with us... I feel like we have no communication skills. We don't understand each other in that regard," Peter confessed, calling their relationship "terrifying."

Victoria again started to sob. "I don't know. I'm trying so hard. And I know it's probably not good enough right now... I've never tried like this... but for some reason, I just can't walk away from you. I can't."

"If you don't want to continue with me, I understand. I can't let you leave and you not know that I"m falling in love with you and I have these feelings for you," she continued.

"I don't want to make any decision right now," Peter told her, as they said their goodbyes in Virginia Beach.

At the rose ceremony back in Los Angeles, Peter gave Victoria a rose, sending Kelsey home.

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC. See more in the video below.

