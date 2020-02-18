The 'Bachelor' Franchise to Expand Yet Again With 'Summer Games,' ABC Exec Confirms

Cancel your summer plans, becauseThe Bachelor will be airing not one, not two, but three shows over summer 2020.

Rob Mills, ABC's Senior Vice President of Alternative Series, Specials & Late-Night Programming, confirmed during an appearance on Monday's Bachelor Party podcast that The Bachelor: Summer Games was a go, following up Winter Games, which aired in 2018. ET has reached out to ABC for comment.

A nod to the Olympics, Winter Games aired four episodes over two weeks in February 2018, while Arie Luyendyk Jr.'s Bachelor season was still airing. The show featured a cast of Bachelor Nation favorites from around the world, competing in various winter sports challenges and trying to find love along the way.

Summer Games will overlap with the upcoming season of The Bachelorette, Mills said, noting that it won't replace Bachelor in Paradise, which usually films in June, and airs in August, after The Bachelorette's season finale.

"What's nice about Summer Games is when we did Winter Games, Bachelor was still airing, so it was a lot to... this is just Summer Games, and then Paradise will start," Mills said.

"I think it's going to be really fun. We found a really great place to hold it... But I mean, it's going to be so fun seeing these people in these great [sports]. I mean, track and field, swimming... this is a real Olympics," he added, noting that he'd love to see Colton Underwood, Jordan Rodgers or JoJo Fletcher appear on the season.

Summer Games is the second Bachelor spinoff to be announced this year; the franchise will also premiere a music-focused series, The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart, on April 13.

The Bachelor is currently airing Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC. See more in the video below.

