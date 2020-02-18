Lizzo Covers Harry Styles' Song 'Adore You' Complete With Epic Flute Interlude

Lizzo is impressing Harry Styles fans with her latest cover! The 31-year-old singer recently stopped by the BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge and performed a special rendition of the Styles' track, "Adore You."

Lizzo made the song her own, replacing the word "Honey" with "Harry" at one point, and even busting out her flute for an incredible interlude during her performance.

The 31-year-old GRAMMY winner, who also sang her tracks "Cuz I Love You" and "Good as Hell," shared her performance on Instagram, captioning the video, "LET ME ADORE YOU, HARRY STYLES 😫"

Lizzo's performance came two months after Styles, 26, covered her track, "Juice," during his appearance at the BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge. Lizzo loved the tribute, tweeting it out and writing, "You know what this means right....?" with a winking emoji.

She also shared the video on her Instagram Story, writing, "This is so cute @harrystyles ily."

You know what this means right....? 😏😉 @Harry_Styles pic.twitter.com/gU3FIWGaTl — Feelin Good As Hell (@lizzo) December 19, 2019

Following Styles' cover, he made a surprise appearance during Lizzo's Miami, Florida, set, where the two teamed up for an epic, high-energy performance of "Juice."

"Me and human Hershey’s kiss @harrystyles sang a lil ditty together last night, he’s a dream... scroll to see the magic," Lizzo captioned her post following her and Styles' performance.

