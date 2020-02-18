Harry Styles Held at Knifepoint During Robbery in London

Harry Styles was recently robbed in London.

ET has learned that Styles is OK after the scary incident, and he made an appearance at the 2020 BRIT Awards in London on Tuesday, where he's nominated for British Male Solo Artist and British Album of the Year. The incident is an ongoing police investigation.

According to Mirror Online, 26-year-old Styles was robbed at knifepoint on Valentine's Day during a night out in the Hampstead area of London. According to the British outlet, the robber pulled out a knife and demanded cash, and Styles quickly handed it over.

"He actually played it pretty cool, quickly giving the assailant cash, keeping himself and the guy calm and getting the situation over with," a source tells Mirror Online. "Understandably though it left him very shaken up afterwards."

Styles has not publicly addressed the robbery.

RELATED CONTENT:

Lizzo Covers Harry Styles' Song 'Adore You' Complete With Epic Flute Interlude

Harry Styles Apologizes After His Pre-Super Bowl Show Is Evacuated Due to Weather

Harry Styles Surprises Lizzo Fans on Stage at Pre-Super Bowl Concert: Watch!