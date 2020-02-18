Britney Spears Breaks Her Foot Bone While Dancing -- See Her 'Stronger' Cast

Britney Spears is on the road to recovery, and feeling "stronger" than yesterday.

Her boyfriend, Sam Asghari, took to Instagram on Tuesday, revealing that the singer recently broke a metatarsal bone on her foot while dancing. Spears now has a cast, which Asghari drew the word "Stronger" on using blue and green markers, referencing her 2000 hit of the same name.

"When you break something it tends to heal stronger specially when you're my Girl👌🏽" Asghari captioned a series of pics and videos of Spears in the hospital. "My lioness broke her metatarsal bone on her foot doing what she loves which is dancing 💃"

"Wishing her the best recovery so she can jump, run, and dance her butt off," he added. "💪🏽 #stronger."

When ET caught up with Asghari back in October, at WWE SmackDown's 20th anniversary celebration, he opened up about Spears' recent Instagram post about "taking this transition in my life to focus on what I really want."

"That's a great message," Asghari said of Spears' post. "The same goes with me. I always take some time away from everything on myself. You gotta do that stuff in order to stay on top of your career, stay on top of your life, so you can have more to offer to your family members and people that you love the most."

Hear more in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Britney Spears and Boyfriend Sam Asghari Share a Sweet Kiss in Throwback Video

Watch Britney Spears Show Off Her Yoga Moves in Green Bikini

Britney Spears Flaunts Fit Frame in Tiny Bikini: ‘Can’t Wait for Spring!’