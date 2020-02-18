'90 Day Fiance' Bombshell: Natalie Accuses Mike of 'Betrayal'

Part two of 90 Day Fiance season 7's tell-all special aired on Monday night on TLC, and an incident between 35-year-old Natalie from Ukraine and 34-year-old Mike from Washington was finally revealed.

Mike and Natalie's relationship was left up in the air on this season of 90 Day Fiance, following Mike's disastrous trip to Ukraine to visit Natalie after her K-1 visa was denied. The couple fought about everything from their differing beliefs -- Natalie is deeply religious while Mike said he doesn't believe in God but, rather, believes in aliens -- to Mike not trusting Natalie because her visa was denied. Natalie also admitted to TLC cameras that she didn't know if she loved Mike, and ended up giving him back his engagement ring by the end of the visit.

During the tell-all special, Natalie Skyped from Ukraine and it was clear her relationship with Mike was still strained. While Natalie did admit that it was "selfish" of her to tell Mike that she didn't love him, she kept hinting at an incident that had occurred between them that she didn't want to talk about. Natalie said she still couldn't say if she still loved Mike because it was "complicated," and then accused him of "betrayal."

After some prodding from the other 90 Day Fiance season 7 couples who were shocked at her choice of words, Mike finally talked about the incident she's referring to. Mike explained that he has a female best friend who was getting married and asked him to play a "best man" type of role in the wedding. He said that the night before the wedding, he slept on the couch while his friend's fiancé went out with her friends, which upset Natalie.

While the other 90 Day Fiance couples were on Mike's side at first, the mood changed when Natalie said that the woman then wrote her and told her Mike was not going to marry her. She also said Mike lied about his friend's fiancé being there, and that she herself would never wake up in a house alone with just her and another man. Meanwhile, Mike continued to insist that he didn't lie and that his friend's fiancé was in fact initially supposed to be at the house with them.

Natalie said that she absolutely would have "loved Mike to death" if it weren't for the incident. While she is clearly still upset, Mike vowed that he still wanted to fight for Natalie and would try to get back to Ukraine to work it out.

While 90 Day Fiance season 7 has come to an end, season 4 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days premieres on Sunday, Feb. 23 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on TLC. The new season features fan favorite Darcy, as well as the first same-sex couple in the franchise's history. Watch the video below for more:

RELATED CONTENT:

'90 Day Fiance' Tell-All: Tania Tearfully Defends Herself After 'Soulmate' Debacle

'90 Day Fiance' Tell-All: Michael and Sarah Reveal Why They Got Divorced

'90 Day Fiance' Tell-All: Mursel Explains Why He Couldn't Stand Up to His Parents (Exclusive)