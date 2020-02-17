What you need to know about the Selena event coming to Houston

(Copyright (c) 2019 CBS Studios Inc. All Rights Reserved.)

HOUSTON – Celebrate the queen of Tejano music and dance to cumbia rhythms at the Selena event coming to Houston this weekend.

The East End Studio Gallery is hosting Selena Loteria and Mercadito, a night of playing Loteria, shopping, dancing and a screening of the Selena movie, according to the event page.

Here is everything you need to know:

When:

The event will be held on Friday from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., and the Loteria game will go from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m.

Where:

It will be held at the Team Romel Studio at 6310 Alderson.

What to expect?

Local vendors will be set up throughout the duration of the event. There will also be a chance to win prizes and music by DJ Twinkle-Toes.

How much will it cost?

For $30, you can get the “Bidi Bidi Bom Bom” package, which includes one Loteria game card to play all night, two drinks and a small goodie bag.

For $50 event-goers can get the “Como La Flor” package, which comes with two game cards, two drinks and a tote goodie bag, according to the event page.

For more information or to buy tickets, visit the Selena Loteria + Mercadito Facebook event page.