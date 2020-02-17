Drew Carey Speaks Out on Death of Ex-Fiancée Amie Harwick

Drew Carey is mourning the death of his ex-fiance and friend Amie Harwick.

The Price Is Right host took to Twitter on Monday to share a photo of himself and Harwick posing for a Christmas photo.

In the cute pic, the pair -- who got engaged in January 2018, but called things off the following November -- are smiling while seated side-by-side on a large red throne and surrounded by stuffed polar bears and a white snow-covered Christmas tree.

"I hope you’re lucky enough to have someone in your life that loves as much as she did," Carey captioned the pic.

I hope you’re lucky enough to have someone in your life that loves as much as she did. pic.twitter.com/xMkQIwR6d6 — 🅳🆁🅴🆆 🅲🅰🆁🅴🆈 (@DrewFromTV) February 17, 2020

Additionally, Carey's daytime game show The Price Is Right will also take a week off from taping in the wake of Harwick's murder, TMZ reports.

The outlet also obtained a statement from Carey on his former fiance's shocking death.

"Amie and I had a love that people are lucky to have once in a lifetime. She was a positive force in the world, a tireless and unapologetic champion for women, and passionate about her work as a therapist," Carey shared in his statement. "I am overcome with grief. I would like to thank you in advance for giving myself and everyone who loved Amie privacy while we try to work through this tragic situation."

Harwick died on Sunday from injuries sustained from a fall off the third-story balcony of her apartment in the Hollywood Hills. Police had been called to the residence by Harwick's roommate, who told authorities she was being assaulted in the apartment.

Gareth Pursehouse, Harwick's 41-year-old former boyfriend, has been arrested by police in connection with her death. He is being held on $2 million bail.

Police found evidence of a struggle at Harwick's home, and she had previously taken out a temporary restraining order against Pursehouse, which had recently expired.

RELATED CONTENT:

Drew Carey's Ex-Fiancee Amie Harwick Killed in Hollywood Hills

'The Masked Singer': Drew Carey Reveals Which Family Member Guessed He Was The Llama Immediately (Exclusive)

Caroline Flack's Boyfriend Lewis Burton Speaks Out on Her Death

Kristoff St. John's Ex-Wife Honors Him 1 Year After His Death