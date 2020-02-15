Amanda Bynes Announces She's Engaged to 'Tha Love of My Life'

Congrats seem to be in order for Amanda Bynes, who announced her engagement on social media on Friday!

The 33-year-old actress, who has largely stayed out of the public spotlight over the last few years -- amid struggles with drugs and mental health -- took to her Instagram account to share a shot of a massive rock on her ring finger. Though it's unclear who she's engaged to, she framed the impressive sparkler next to the hand of her mystery fiance, who is also wearing a gold wedding band.

"Engaged to tha love of my life," Bynes captioned the pic.

In terms of social media, the actress has been most active on Instagram in recent months, sharing the link to her new account on her verified Twitter page in September 2019. In December, she took to the platform to share a pic of her latest tattoo, an outline of a heart on her left cheek, along with a septum ring. She shared another shot of the ink on Feb. 7, posting a mirror selfie in a t-shirt, cardigan and shorts.

Bynes celebrated her graduation from the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising (FIDM) in Los Angeles in June of last year, a few months after giving a candid interview to Paper magazine, in which she opened up about her struggles with mental health, drug use and body image.

"I just had no purpose in life," she recalled of retreating from the spotlight after acting professionally since the age of seven. "I'd been working my whole life and [then] I was doing nothing. I had a lot of time on my hands and I would 'wake and bake' and literally be stoned all day long. ... I got really into my drug usage and it became a really dark, sad world for me."

