'Stranger Things' Season Four Teaser: Hopper Is Alive in Russia

Hopper is alive! On Friday, Netflix dropped the first look at the highly-anticipated fourth season of Stranger Things.

In the nearly minute-long teaser, fans see men working hard outside in snowy Russia. At the very end of the clip, Hopper (David Harbour), who now has a buzz cut, is seen alive and working alongside the others.

The fact that Hopper isn't dead is certainly a happy surprise for fans, who saw the Hawkins, Indiana, police chief appear to sacrifice himself to save everyone in the season three finale. The final scene left viewers with some hope, though, when the show traveled to a Russian prison and guards referred to one captive as "the American."

In a press release for the teaser, The Duffer Brothers, who created the series, confirm that production is underway for the fourth season and give a little more info about Hopper's return.

"We’re excited to officially confirm that production on Stranger Things 4 is now underway -- and even more excited to announce the return of Hopper!" the statement reads. "Although it’s not all good news for our 'American'; he is imprisoned far from home in the snowy wasteland of Kamchatka, where he will face dangers both human... and other."

"Meanwhile, back in the states, a new horror is beginning to surface, something long buried, something that connects everything," the statement continues. "Season four is shaping up to be the biggest and most frightening season yet, and we cannot wait for everyone to see more. In the meantime -- pray for the American."

The brothers signed their statement "From Russia with love," which is in reference to the 1963 James Bond flick of the same name.

