Oliver Jackson-Cohen Reacts to Being Fan Cast as Marvel's Moon Knight (Exclusive)

That's Oliver Jackson-Cohen reaction to calls for the actor to star in Marvel's upcoming Disney+ series, Moon Knight. Short of any official casting announcement, he is the internet's top choice to portray the titular role.

"I have heard this, yes," he told ET's Ash Crossan during a sit-down interview for his upcoming film, The Invisible Man. "I don't understand what a Moon Knight is," he added with a laugh. "Do you know what a Moon Knight is?"

Moon Knight is Marc Spector, a mercenary left for dead in the Egyptian desert who is imbued with the powers of Khonsu the Moon God -- "or he might just be crazy." (He has dissociative identity disorder in the comics.) The character is often likened to the Batman of Marvel Comics.

"Every single time I open Instagram, it's like, 'MOON KNIGHT!' And I'm like, 'This is so great and thank you, but I don't know what it is!' No one's called me," he said. He would happily answer the call, should it come, though. "I would love to be a Marvel superhero. That would be a dream. Tell all of your viewers to go and stand outside Marvel headquarters!"

In the meantime, Jackson-Cohen stars as the titular Invisible Man, reimagined as an abusive sociopath, in a modern take on the Classic Universal Monster. "It's fun and it's scary and it's creepy and all of that, but the core of what the movie's talking about" -- domestic abuse and believing women -- "we wanted that to last with people." Then, he returns to Netflix's The Haunting of Hill House for a second season, The Haunting of Bly Manor, which is currently filming.

"It's very, very different [from season one]," he said, though he played coy on any specifics. "We were all bit anxious about what they were going to do with the second one, and it is so brilliant what [creator Mike Flanagan] has done with it. It's a complete departure from Hill House, which I think is right. I think the audience is really going to enjoy it."

The Invisible Man opens in theaters on Feb. 28.

