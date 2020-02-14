Maks Chmerkovskiy Wants to Be a 'Girl Dad': His and Peta Murgatroyd's Plan for More Kids (Exclusive)

Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd are ready to expand their family.

TheDancing With the Stars pros and couple co-hosted Thursday's ET and opened up about adding another bundle of joy to their family. The pair is already parents to 3-year-old son Shai, but can't wait to have more kids, especially a girl!

"I want it on the record, right here right now," Chmerkovskiy told ET's Lauren Zima. "I want a girl. I want a girl more than anything, and if it's going to be another boy, it's going to be incredible. But I'm the girl dad."

Murgatroyd added that she wants a second child "sooner than later." "But I feel the same way because we were speaking about it, if it's another boy, like, 'Oh my gosh, how am I going to love another boy how I love my Shai?' Maybe a little girl will be different?"

"I think we wouldn't know until we're there, and we're definitely looking forward to more," Chmerkovskiy chimed in. "I think I come from a sibling family. Peta has a sibling, and we sort of now realize the huge value of that. I'm also looking at this kid like, if he's the only one he's going to be over-attended with grandparents and us."

The two, meanwhile, can't get enough of parenthood, with Murgatroyd explaining that it "makes you bond." "No matter how you look at it, having a child, you spend way more time together," she explained. "You have to deal with things you never thought you would have to deal with and get through situations that might be emergency ones, might be things you don't know what the heck you're doing, and you have to figure it out together, which is awesome."

Chmerkovskiy added that they have been on the go since they first met on Broadway, lived through the DWTS experience and achieved success together. "We started our relationship and continued this schedule of season two or another two, and it was incredible to experience the way we experience parenting also," he said. "Shai was on the tour bus... We've done some things outside the norm, but we needed this time, right now, to belong to ourselves and figure this out and become a family and reset our goals."

"Life changes," Murgatroyd followed up, with him adding, "Life is completely different."

