Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake Show Their Love for Each Other in Valentine's Day Posts

There's no love lost between these two on Valentine's Day!

Despite their recent ups and downs, Justin Timberlake and his wife, Jessica Biel, both made sure to recognize one another on the romantic holiday and express their adoration for each other.

Biel shared a photo with her Instagram followers of Timberlake adorably holding their 4-year-old son, Silas, and holding a microphone up to his mouth.

"My valentines ❤️ Love you guys to the 🌙," the 37-year-old actress captioned the father-son moment.

For his tribute to his wife of nearly eight years, Timberlake posted a flashback photo from when they first started dating. "Throwback to our first year together," he captioned the pic. "It ain’t hard to tell from my face!!! When you know, you know."

The 39-year-old singer added, "I love you, my funny Valentine. Every day the 14th!!! Happy Love Day, y’all!!"

Biel must have approved of the post because she added it to her Instagram Story.

Last month, a source told ET that Timberlake and Biel are "in a very good place" just two months after Timberlake was spotted holding hands with his Palmer co-star Alisha Wainwright in New Orleans.

"After Justin was spotted holding hands with his co-star, the couple took time to reconnect, spending much-needed quality time together," the source said. "Justin and Jessica love one another very much and weren’t going to let this come between them, more so since Justin told Jessica he didn’t cheat, and she believes him."

The source added, "The couple has put everything past them and has moved on."

RELATED CONTENT:

Justin Timberlake Supports Wife Jessica Biel at 'The Sinner' Season 3 Premiere

Justin Timberlake Posts Another Cute Comment on Jessica Biel's Instagram

Jessica Biel Posts Sweet Birthday Message to Justin Timberlake Months After PDA Drama