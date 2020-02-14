Inside Adele's Transformation: What She's Said About Her Healthier Lifestyle

Adele has changed a lot since 21.

It's been nearly a decade since the 31-year-old singer took the pop music world by storm and ever since, fans have been hanging on her every lyric. In this time, Adele has had lots of monumental moments in her personal life, including having a child in 2012, getting married to Simon Konecki in 2016 and splitting from Konecki earlier this year.

Through all this, the GRAMMY winner has undergone a physical transformation, drastically changing her lifestyle after having voice surgery in 2011 and giving birth to her son, Angelo, a year later.

Adele has been candid about how she's evolved over the years, revealing which habits she's dropped and which ones she's taken on to feel healthier.

In a 2015 interview with Rolling Stone magazine, she revealed that she was cutting back on sugar and carbohydrates while preparing for tour but would "never deprive" herself. She was also exercising to "get in shape for myself, but not to be a size zero or anything like that."

When asked about her exercise regimen, she quipped, "I mainly moan."

"I’m not, like, skipping to the f**king gym. I don’t enjoy it. I do like doing weights. I don’t like looking in the mirror," she joked. "Blood vessels burst on my face really easily, so I’m so conscious when I’m lifting weights not to let them burst in my face. And if I don’t tour, you’ll catch me back down at the Chinese [restaurant]!"

The following year, Adele posed for Vogue magazine and shared that her diet and workout routine was paying off. She further noted that she was withholding from eating or drinking certain foods in order to protect her throat and gave up Marlboro cigarettes altogether. In addition, she had nearly given up all alcohol consumption.

"I was trying to get some stamina for my tour, so I lost a bit of weight," she said of her healthier lifestyle before joking of her shopping habit. "Now I fit into normal, off-the-shelf clothes -- which is really a big problem for me!"

Adele kept her workouts while on the road, and even shared a funny pic of herself lifting weights while in Toronto, Canada.

Years later, she's still all about self improvement. On her 31st birthday this past May, Adele opened up to her fans about having a tough year that made her "change drastically."

"This is 31...thank f**king god ? 30 tried me so hard but I’m owning it and trying my hardest to lean in to it all. No matter how long we’re here for life is constant and complicated at times. I’ve changed drastically in the last couple years and I’m still changing and that’s OK," she wrote. "31 is going to be a big ol’ year and I’m going to spend it all on myself. For the first time in a decade I’m ready to feel the world around me and look up for once. Be kind to yourself people we’re only human, go slow, put your phone down and laugh out loud at every opportunity. Learning to REALLY truly love yourself is it, and I’ve only just realized that that is more than enough. I’ll learn to love you lot eventually ? Bunch of f**king savages, 30 will be a drum n bass record to spite you. Chin up eh."

Most recently, Adele has been out and about with some of her celebrity pals.

She looked stunning when she showed up in a figure-hugging velvet dress at Drake's 33rd birthday in October. "I used to cry but now I sweat," she captioned a pic from the soiree.

A few months later, she posed in a fitted satin gown at a holiday party.

Earlier this year she was spotted on the beaches of Anguilla wearing a tiny sundress and hanging out with James Corden and Harry Styles. While on that trip, a fan named Lexi told People that she spoke with the singer about her weight loss.

"She said she lost something like 100 pounds, and that it’s such a crazy positive experience," Lexi said. "She seemed so happy, and she looked amazing. She seemed really confident."

Adele also recently attended Beyonce and JAY-Z's Oscars party to the delight of fans, and was spotted looking super slim in athletic wear.

