Waka Flocka Flame and Tammy Rivera Get Candid About Their Marriage in 'Waka & Tammy' Trailer (Exclusive)

Following their ups and downs on WE tv's Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition, Waka Flocka Flame and Tammy Rivera now have a show all their own to air their grievances and work through their marital issues. In the exclusive trailer for the new series, Waka & Tammy: What the Flocka, the hip hop stars don't hold back as they navigate married life.

"Most people get married, they go on their honeymoon, they come home to their new life, for us, it's like a war zone," Tammy says in the trailer. "We love each other but we definitely argue a lot."

The new series consists of six, one-hour episodes taking place one year after the wedding of their dreams, Waka and Tammy find themselves in their new home in Atlanta. There, they are experiencing all the challenges of married life: from home renovation to juggling Tammy’s bustling music career, and parenting Charlie to meddling in-laws.

The video then shows the couple arguing over joint finances and parenting styles. "Me and my wife's parenting style is total opposites," Waka Flocka says.

Later, Tammy's teenage daughter, Charlie, comes home with an unapproved new hairstyle and Tammy wrestles her to the ground before cutting off the new braids.

"Some days I hate my wife. Some days I love her," Waka Flocka says. "She's worth fighting for."

Waka & Tammy: What the Flocka premieres Thursday, March 12 on WE tv at 10 p.m. ET.

RELATED CONTENT:

Pamela Anderson's Ex Claims He Paid Off Her Debt During 12-Day Marriage

Brie Bella Admits to Sister Nikki That She Wants a 'Better Marriage' in New 'Total Bellas' Trailer

Julianne Hough and Brooks Laich Photographed Together Amid Rumored Marriage Struggles