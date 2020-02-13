Victoria and David Beckham’s Daughter Harper Gets a Hug From Justin Bieber During London Concert

Justin Bieber appreciates his fans -- even when they are the famous children of superstars.

David and Victoria Beckham's 8-year-old daughter, Harper, had her day made when she got a hug from the pop star during a performance in London.

Harper's famous father filmed her sweet moment with the singer, which David shared to his Instagram Story, writing, "A hug and a HUGE smile."

Harper, her father, and her older brother, Cruz, got to go backstage before Bieber's small, exclusive show at Indigo at The O2 -- an intimate performance venue inside the arena where Bieber played an acoustic show for some of his biggest fans.

It was a sweet moment for Bieber, who is actually friends with the Beckham family and lives close to them in Los Angeles. In fact, last Halloween, the singer treated Harper, her brothers and her dad to holiday snow cones.

Meanwhile, Bieber's concert in London comes just days before the release of his fifth studio album, Changes -- his first new album since 2015's Purpose -- which drops on Friday.

Check out the video below for more on his new music and his 45-stop Changes tour, which kicks off in May.

