'Shahs of Sunset': Reza Farahan Confronts MJ Javid Over Spread of Cheating Rumors (Exclusive)

That seems to be Reza Farahan’s message for his one-time bestie, Mercedes 'MJ' Javid, and co-star, Destiney Rose, in ET's exclusive first look at the next episode of Shahs of Sunset. Here's the set-up: on the premiere, Destiney revealed to Mike Shouhed that her and MJ's friend, Ali Ashouri, told her that, when Reza is out of town, his husband, Adam Neely, hosts "strip Jenga" nights with other men. Ali also alleged that Adam sends sexually suggestive photos and text messages to men. Mike immediately brought the information to Reza's attention.

Cut to Reza and Destiney sitting down to talk through the allegations with Ali. The exclusive sneak peek picks up after Reza has smashed a glass on the table in front of Ali, as seen in the trailer, with Destiney in tears and Reza fuming. Reza gets up from the table to call MJ who, get this, is in the post-natal intensive care unit after giving birth to her son, Shams. While it's unclear if Reza knew it at the time, MJ was recovering from an emergency c-section and hysterectomy, which she underwent as part of her delivery.

"Hey, Mers, did you tell Ali Ashouri to come confront me about sexually harassing people?" he heatedly asks. "That Adam has been sexually harassing him? He told me that you told him that me and my husband don’t have a good relationship, you're sharing with a weasel that I don't know and that I don’t trust things about my relationship?"

"OK, full disclosure," MJ starts to answer, before stuttering a series of "ohs" and telling Reza her doctor was coming in the room, abruptly ending the call.

"Why would MJ share my most intimate, sensitive information with someone she knows I hate? Why?" Reza asks in a confessional. Then, the action cuts back to Reza and Destiney in the restaurant, where Reza's anger has turned to her.

"You're talking to someone who is now saying my husband harassed him?" he fires off at Destiney. "He is a bottom-dwelling piece of s**t that's creating problems in my life and in my marriage. If you wanna be friends with him, that’s on you. But I'm not gonna f**k with you. It's that plain and simple."

"None of this makes sense to me right now," Reza adds in an interview. "Is my husband cheating on me and I’m the only idiot in the room who doesn't know what’s going on, and all my friends are laughing behind my back?"

From what Mike told ET ahead of the premiere, this is just the start of issues for Reza and MJ.

"MJ wasn't there to kind of give her side of the story, so everything was brewing and it exploded, and by the time MJ felt good enough to come back, the ish had already hit the fan," he said. "I can't even call it boiling, it was like Breaking Bad, boom!"

"I have never seen Reza so furious in my life," he went on to tease, previewing the first time Reza and MJ saw each other face to face this season. "He's a big dude, and I'm a pretty strong guy, and I was trying to hold him and I couldn't, because he was in so much rage, and you are going to see what transpired to get him there. It's really crazy, and everyone is going to have to watch to see. I've got goosebumps just talking about it."

Shahs of Sunset airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo.

