Robert Pattinson Dons 'The Batman's Cape and Cowl in First Look From New Film

Director Matt Reeves gave fans a first look at Robert Pattinson in the Caped Crusader's iconic cape and cowl on Thursday, tweeting a costumed camera test of the actor for their upcoming film,The Batman.

In the clip, set to appropriately ominous music, Pattison is shown in low, red lighting, slowly coming into focus. His suit features the signature black bat across the chest (though this one appears to be metal-plated, and a slimmer outline than the bat worn by Ben Affleck's most recent iteration of the character), with the cowl covering his eyes and nose. Notably, the "ears" of the mask -- the size and style of which have varied from Batman to Batman -- are not seen in the shot.

Pattinson opened up about trying the Batsuit on for the first time in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter last fall.

"I remember saying to Matt, 'It does feel quite transformative!' He was like, 'I would hope it does! You’re literally in the Batsuit,'" he recalled. "You do feel very powerful immediately. And it’s pretty astonishing, something that is incredibly difficult to get into, so the ritual of getting into it is pretty humiliating. You’ve got five people trying to shove you into something. Once you’ve got it on, it’s like, 'Yeah, I feel strong, I feel tough, even though I had to have someone squeezing my butt cheeks into the legs.'"

The Batman -- which will also star Zoe Kravitz as Selina Kyle/Catwoman, Jeffrey Wright as James Gordon, Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth, Colin Farrell as The Penguin and Paul Dano as The Riddler -- is set for release on June 25, 2021.

