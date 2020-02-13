Kim Kardashian Invites Tristan Thompson to Dinner -- See Khloe's Response!

What happens when Kim Kardashian West runs into Tristan Thompson in New York City? Apparently, a whole lot of drama!

In a sneak peek clip from the all-new season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, the reality star calls her sister, Khloe Kardashian, to inform her that she invited her ex-boyfriend to dinner.

"I was leaving The Mercer Hotel and then I get a call on my cell phone from Tristan," Kim explains. "He was like, 'Oh my God, I'm right next door ... what are you doing?' I was like, 'I'm going to go have dinner with my friends.' So I was like, 'Do you want to come?'"

"You invited him to dinner?" Khloe, seemingly shocked, asks. "I think you gotta do what's best for you. If you want him to have a drink, at the end there's nothing wrong with that. That's beyond generous of you."

Kim continues on, telling Khloe she doesn't think "what Tristan did was obviously right ... but I also know that that's True's dad. I think forgiveness is the best way."

"No, I think what you're doing is a nice thing," replies Khloe, who shares 1-year-old daughter True with the NBA star. "I think it's beyond generous of you that you invited him."

Keeping Up With the Kardashians returns spring 2020 on E!, and will continue to shed a light on how Khloe and Tristan co-parent following a highly-publicized split that went down after the athlete allegedly cheated on her with Kylie Jenner's former best friend, Jordyn Woods. In recent months, however, Khloe and Tristan appear to be in a much more cordial place with each other.

"We are co-parenting so well right now," Khloe tweeted in December. "It is a great space to be in. Co-parenting is such a hard space. Much respect to all co-parenters."

