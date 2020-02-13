Hit TV show ‘The Masked Singer’ going on tour, coming to Sugar Land in July

HOUSTON – Houstonians will have a chance to watch an all-live production based on the hit TV show “The Masked Singer” in Sugar Land.

The Masked Singer announced its national tour and will stop by the Smart Financial Centre on July 2. The audiences favorite characters from the show will perform on stage as well as a few celebrity hosts along with new performances.

Houston can expect the unmasking of a mystery celebrity during the live show. The family-friendly event is for all ages.

Tickets are now available to purchase, click here for more.