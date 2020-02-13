2020 TV Cheat Sheet: Which Shows Are Canceled or Renewed? See the List!
It's that time of year again: Time to learn if your favorite TV shows are coming back!
Every year, television executives at the five broadcast networks -- ABC, CBS, The CW, Fox and NBC -- decide which shows to bring back for another season, which ones to say goodbye to for good and which new dramas and comedies will get the coveted green light. And, as May approaches, a complete picture of which stars we should expect to see gracing our TV screens in the upcoming 2020-21 season will emerge.
To help you sort through the overwhelming amount of TV news out there, ET unveils the annual TV Cheat Sheet, your ultimate one-stop shop for all the renewals and cancellations from the major broadcast networks.
As the final decisions trickle in, we'll continue to update this master list. So be sure to bookmark this page and check back here often to learn the fate of your favorite shows.
ABC
Renewed:
The Good Doctor - Season 4
Grey's Anatomy - Season 17
Canceled:
TBA
Final Season:
Fresh Off the Boat
How to Get Away With Murder
Marvel's Agents of SHIELD(premiere date TBA)
Modern Family
New Shows Premiering in 2020-21:
TBA
CBS
Renewed:
Evil - Season 2
Mom - Season 8
Young Sheldon - Season 4
Canceled:
TBA
Final Season:
Criminal Minds
Madam Secretary
New Shows Premiering in 2020-21:
TBA
The CW
Renewed:
All American - Season 3
Batwoman - Season 2
Black Lightning - Season 3
Charmed- Season 4
DC's Legends of Tomorrow - Season 6
Dynasty - Season 4
The Flash - Season 7
In the Dark - Season 2
Legacies - Season 3
Nancy Drew - Season 2
Riverdale - Season 5
Roswell, New Mexico - Season 3
Supergirl- Season 6
Canceled:
TBA
Final Season:
The 100 (premiere date TBA)
Arrow
Supernatural
New Shows Premiering in 2020-21:
Superman & Lois
Walker (Walker, Texas Ranger reboot starring Jared Padalecki)
Fox
Renewed:
Bless the Harts - Season 2
Hell's Kitchen - through Season 20
The Simpsons - through Season 32
Canceled:
TBA
Final Season:
Empire
New Shows Premiering in 2020-21:
Call Me Kat (starring Mayim Bialik)
I Can See Your Voice
The Masked Dancer
NBC
Renewed:
Brooklyn Nine-Nine - Season 8
Making It - Season 3
New Amsterdam - through Season 5
Superstore - Season 6
This Is Us - through Season 6
Canceled:
Sunnyside
Final Season:
Blindspot (premiere date TBA)
The Good Place
Will & Grace
New Shows Premiering in 2020-21:
The Kenan Show
Untitled Ted Danson Comedy
Young Rock
To stay up to date on breaking TV news, sign up for ET's daily newsletter.
RELATED CONTENT:
'Survivor: Winners at War' Premiere: Sandra Finds Her First Immunity Idol (Live Updates)
'Grey's Anatomy': Shoshannah Stern on Playing the First Deaf Doctor on TV (Exclusive)
'This Is Us': Justin Hartley Warns Kevin & Randall's Huge Fight Changes Their Relationship Forever (Exclusive)
Copyright (c) 2020 CBS Studios Inc. All Rights Reserved.