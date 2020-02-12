'To All the Boys 3': Lana Condor and Cast Tease What's Next -- and It Includes College (Exclusive)

Warning: This story contains spoilers from Netflix's To All the Boys I've Loved Before sequel, To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You.

The To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You stars are looking ahead to the upcoming third movie in Netflix's popular film franchise -- and from what they're teasing, golden couple Lara Jean Song Covey (Lana Condor) and Peter Kavinsky (Noah Centineo) may not be so golden after all.

After a roller-coaster run in the sequel -- thanks in part to the addition of John Ambrose McClaren (Jordan Fisher), a recipient of one of the love letters -- Lara Jean and Peter found their way back together at the end of P.S. I Still Love You. Following a fairy-tale evening with John Ambrose, which included a romantic dance in the snow and a sweet kiss, Lara Jean came to the realization that she loved Peter and not John Ambrose, reuniting with the Adler High lacrosse jock for good.

The third movie in the To All the Boys trilogy was officially announced in August and wrapped filming late last year, and will be based on author Jenny Han's final book in the series, Always and Forever, Lara Jean. So, what can fans expect from the upcoming film? Like the novel, it will deal with more real-world problems, such as college and adulthood.

"The third movie really explores what happens when you're in a relationship and then you have all the real-life stuff that comes into play," Han tells ET's Katie Krause, adding that "fans should always be worried" about Lara Jean and Peter. "If I'm doing my job right, you're worried."

"I think she really starts to make decisions for herself that might be unpopular but I think at the end of the day, as a young woman, you have to protect your own heart and make the decisions that are truly right for you regardless of the other people around you," Condor tells ET of how the ending sets up the third film. "Lara Jean loves love and she loves the guys, but at the end of the day, I know that she's good on her own as well. We'll see. It's very satisfying, like, 'Yes, girl! Get your life!'"

If the third movie takes heavy inspiration from the third novel, college will be the prime focus of the story, with Lara Jean and Peter both figuring out their post-Adler High futures and what it means for their relationship. In the book, Peter gets a lacrosse scholarship to the University of Virginia while Lara Jean has dreams of attending the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. As these things often go, complications arise that threaten their relationship on a much deeper level than unexpected crushes or past loves.

"A lot of the third movie is based around college," Condor confirms, adding that it is "definitely the most mature movie" in the To All the Boys franchise. "We tackle more real life because there's really no distractions. It's just him and I, and [we] figure it out."

But with John Ambrose's story seemingly wrapped up in the sequel, could there be room for Lara Jean's past love to return? (In the book series, the character does not have a strong presence in the third novel.) Condor and Fisher both left the door open for the possibility of a surprise cameo.

"I think there's always room for Jordan Fisher, but yeah, I mean, I think so," Condor says, playing coy about Fisher potentially returning.

"Possibly, I mean, we'll have to see...," Fisher says, expertly skirting the question. "Filming for the third film has already taken place and I, Jordan Fisher, cannot confirm nor John Ambrose's involvement in the third film."

While Lara Jean's older sister, Margot (Janel Parrish), was briefly seen in P.S. I Still Love You since she was studying abroad in Scotland, the cast promises there will be more precious moments between the Covey sisters, their father, Dr. Covey, and the extended family in the upcoming film.

"You will see a lot more Margot in the third movie," Parrish assures. "You get to see a lot of family time in the third movie, which I love. I think it's one of my favorite parts of the film is the bond between the sisters because I'm so close with mine and my family, so I love that."

In terms of specific storylines that await in Always and Forever, Lara Jean, Parrish revealed that she's particularly interested in seeing Dr. Covey's budding romance with neighbor Trina Rothschild (Sarayu Blue) play out since much of their relationship played out off-screen in the sequel.

"One of my favorite parts of the third film is watching this budding relationship with our dad and his new lovely, beautiful, sexy woman," the 31-year-old actress teases, hinting that not everyone in the Covey family is excited about their father moving on. "There's definitely some mixed reactions with the girls and there may be some friction in the beginning."

"There's a little bit of conflict in the best way," Blue confirms, with the youngest Covey sister Anna Cathcart, saying that things do reach a nice resolution: "It's beautiful by the end."

In the book, the Covey sisters travel to their native country, Korea, to visit their grandmother and to get closer to their late mother's side of the family. Production moved overseas for filming for an extended period of time to capture the rare opportunity to show the country in its full glory.

"We spent a lot of time in Korea shooting... We were there for so long, I hope that they just show a lot of Korea," Condor says. "And ultimately, I want to celebrate the culture, so I think it's really important that we keep as much of Korea in the movie as possible."

"The food, the stories and there's a scene that's just so gorgeous -- a real beautiful way to honor the movie," Blue hints.

Overall, Always and Forever, Lara Jean looks to be a fitting end to a whirlwind adventure for the cast of the popular teen franchise -- and it wouldn't be a surprise if tears are shed when it eventually drops on Netflix, marking an end of a chapter.

"I teared up too and I was there," Han says of the third movie, adding that it felt like a true "completion" of Lara Jean's "coming-of-age story." "I think it's got all the beauty and pain of growing up and all those milestones we get to see happen in the third movie."

To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You is streaming now on Netflix. A premiere date has not been set for To All the Boys: Always and Forever, Lara Jean.

To stay up to date on breaking news, sign up for ET's daily newsletter.

RELATED CONTENT:

'To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You': Everything You Need to Know Before Watching the Sequel

Lana Condor and Noah Centineo Have Us Wishing Lara Jean and Peter Were Real at 'To All The Boys' 2 Premiere

'To All the Boys 2': Jordan Fisher Teases Lara Jean and John Ambrose's Swoon-Worthy Romance (Exclusive)

'To All the Boys 2': Lana Condor and Noah Centineo Say the 'Stakes Are Higher' in the Sequel (Exclusive)