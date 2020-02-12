Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas Expecting First Child Together

Congratulations to Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas!

According to multiple reports, 23-year-old Turner is pregnant, marking her first child with 30-year-old Jonas. The two have been married since last May.

Just Jared, who was first to report the news, quotes a source who says, "The couple is keeping things very hush hush but their friends and family are super excited for them."

Reps for both Turner and Jonas would not comment.

The couple's last red carpet appearance was at the GRAMMYs in Los Angeles on Jan. 26, where the former Game of Thrones actress looked gorgeous in a sequin minidress.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Turner and Jonas have been dating since 2016. Last April, Turner emotionally credited Jonas with helping her deal with depression during her appearance on Dr. Phil's Phil in the Blanks podcast.

"I love myself now, or more than I used to," she said. "I'm now with someone that makes me realize, you know, that I do have some redeeming qualities, I suppose, and when someone tells you they love you every day, it makes you realize why that is, and I think it makes you love yourself a bit more."

Since their surprise Vegas wedding last May and their second wedding in France, the two have been more in love than ever. In August, Turner surprised her husband onstage for his 30th birthday. Watch the video below to see the sweet moment.

RELATED CONTENT:

Sophie Turner Wants to Join ‘Lizzie McGuire’ Revival as Miranda

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Hit the SAG Awards Red Carpet in Style

Sophie Turner Calls Out Joe Jonas Over What He Considers His 'Best Day Ever'