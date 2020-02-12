Shannen Doherty Says 'Stress Is an Understatement' Amid Stage 4 Cancer Battle

Shannen Doherty is opening up about her challenging battle with Stage 4 breast cancer.

The actress took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a heartfelt message of gratitude for those who have supported her, and admitted that she's had a tough time trying to "find my footing."

"I want to thank all of you for your love, prayers and support," Doherty wrote, alongside an idyllic snapshot of herself riding a horse across lush, green plains. "It’s an odd time right now and I find my feet not completely underneath me."

"To say I have stress is an understatement. To say that I’m struggling is mild. But... I believe that I will find my footing," Doherty, 48, continued. "I’ll dig deep for the inner strength I need to face it all. I pray I do it all with dignity and grace."

The actress concluded, "I have so much to say. So much to share. I will. For now... please know how much you all help lift me."

Although Doherty's breast cancer had gone into remission in 2017, the former Beverly Hills, 90210 actress recently revealed that it had returned.

"I don't think that I've processed it. It's a bitter pill to swallow in a lot of ways," Doherty said of her diagnosis during an interview with ABC News' Amy Robach that aired on Good Morning America last week. "I have definite days where I say, 'Why me?' And then I have days where I say, 'Why not me? Who else? Who else besides me deserves this?' None of us do."

Doherty admitted to being "petrified" and "pretty scared" of the health battle ahead of her.

The actress has been living with the diagnosis privately for almost a year now, but due to a court case with her insurance company, which details her health issues, she chose to come forward with the news herself to control the narrative surrounding her cancer.

