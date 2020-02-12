Kourtney Kardashian Says Khloe ‘Ditched’ Her at the Oscars After-Party

Which Kardashian sister do you believe? After Khloe Kardashian tweeted that her older sister Kourtney Kardashian"ruined" her night at an Oscars after-party, Kourt retaliated in a new post.

"Date night, even though she ditched me half way through," Kourtney captioned a series of photos of herself and Khloe in their glam looks.

The sisters attended Beyonce and JAY-Z's extra exclusive after-party, and certainly dressed the part. Khloe rocked a white off-the-shoulder Nicolas Jebran gown with a daring thigh-high slit. And Kourtney sported a sexy silver chain-link halter gown with an open back.

It seems the sisters are just giving each other a playful hard time. In the comments section of Kourtney's post, Khloe wrote, "Still not feeling you," followed by, "Gluten fraud!" and "Scammer."

In Khloe's original tweet, she wrote, "Ugh why did @KylieJenner and I allow @kourtneykardash to ruin our night last night? Ugh."

The sisters appeared to all have a good time together at the event, sharing videos from the car on the way to and from the party. They even posed for a family portrait inside with Kim Kardashian West.

It seems things are getting back to a good place with the siblings after last season's tension on Keeping Up With the Kardashians. On the show, Khloe and Kim threatened to fire Kourtney for her unwillingness to share more of her personal life. The drama will continue playing out on the upcoming season 18 of the E! series.

"We've really taken the time to really hear each other out and listen. What sucks is that season 18 will come out soon and it gets worse before it gets better," Kim previously said of the drama last December on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

