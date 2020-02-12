Former 'Bachelorette' Trista Sutter Breaks Her Ankle in Tennis Accident

Trista Sutter is recovering after an injury. Last week, the former Bachelorette star took to Instagram to reveal that she underwent surgery after an accident on the tennis court that left her with a broken tibia, a torn ligament and a syndesmosis tear.

"On Monday, I was playing #socialsweating tennis with my sweet 👼🏼 friends and rolled my left foot while all my weight crunched down on it 💔," she captioned a photo of herself in bed. "I had never broken a bone before, but leave it to me (and Murphy’s freaking law) to break my ankle 3 days into not having insurance."

Trista, who called the injury "scary," made it through surgery just fine and wrote that she is "staying on top of potential pain and am hopeful to get restful sleep thanks to my doctor’s prescriptions."

"I definitely have a newfound appreciation for those out there dealing with injuries or disease, lack of insurance or lack of funds and single parents who may not have the assistance of someone like my hardworking, thoughtful, stepping-up husband and kids," she added of her husband, Ryan Sutter, whom she met on The Bachelorette in 2003, and their kids, Blakesley, 10, and Maxwell, 12.

"I've been put in the best hands and I’m a happy mama," she added. "Your love and prayers and thoughts and meals and treats and messages fill my bucket and as a sensitive soul who deals with internal demons who break me down, please know that you’re building me up and I couldn’t be more grateful."

Following Trista's surgery, Ryan took to Instagram to share pics of his wife. In one post, Trista is lying in bed with her leg propped up as she listened in on a phone call.

"Tirelessly working? After surgery this morning to repair a broken tibia and torn ligaments in her ankle, @tristasutter is finally home, recovering and 'listening' in on the hockey board meeting," Ryan wrote. "Thanks to everyone who has helped us out the past few days. Not the best timing or situation but definitely the best group of friends and experts we could ever hope for. Thank you Thank you Thank you!"

Ryan added the hashtags,#Blessed #HockeyMom and #ShesGonnaKillMe, the latter of which Trista responded to by writing, "No killing. Only love. ❤️"

Trista, who revealed on her Instagram Story that she's been passing her time by binge-watching Peter Weber's season of The Bachelor, gave fans another update earlier this week, writing that she's "SO full of gratitude for the care and generosity of my family and friends that it tends to roll onto my cheeks a lot lately."

"It shouldn’t have to, but sometimes it takes something drastic (and really freaking painful!) to shine a light on what makes this life worth living...and that’s the people and the connections and the love," she continued. "I’ve already said it but it can’t be said enough...thank you. Thank you thank you thank you. 🙏🏼❤️"

