Blac Chyna Responds to Rob Kardashian's Lawsuit Against Her for Assault and Battery

The drama between Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna continues.

ET confirmed in September 2017 that Kardashian filed a lawsuit against Chyna after the model allegedly tried to strangle him with an iPhone cable in December 2016.

In the legal documents obtained by ET, Kardashian claims that, on Dec. 14, 2016, Chyna called his friends on FaceTime and was playing with the 30-year-old reality star's gun, even pointing it at the phone camera.

He further alleges that later that night, Chyna attempted to strangle him with the cell phone cord. Kardashian says in the legal docs that he was able to get away from Chyna -- whom he claims was under the influence of drugs and alcohol -- but she still chased him and repeatedly struck him in the head and face. He claims to have suffered neck injuries and tears to his shirt, which he says were documented.

In addition, Kardashian alleges that Chyna proceeded to trash the house they were renting from his sister, Kylie Jenner, which included damaging a television, destroying phones and smashing a gingerbread house that was made for the holiday season. According to the legal documents, Kardashian and Jenner are suing Chyna for assault and battery (stemming from the Dec. 14 incident), conversion (for the alleged property damage at Jenner's house), and declaratory relief, related to the couple's reality show, Rob & Chyna.

However, on Feb. 12, 2020, Chyna's lawyer, Lynne Ciani, told ET in a statement that Chyna has filed a motion to dismiss the lawsuit.

"Chyna has filed a motion to dismiss the baseless assault and battery claims filed by her ex-fiancé Rob Kardashian in September 2017," the statement reads. "Chyna already succeeded in getting Kylie Jenner to drop her bogus lawsuit against Chyna back in March 2018 after Kylie refused to sit for her deposition and refused to answer questions under oath. Now, Chyna has submitted evidence to the Court proving that she never committed assault and battery against Rob and that his case should be thrown out of court."

"Chyna's claim against Rob Kardashian for posting illegal Revenge Porn Photos of her will be tried before a jury on May 26, 2020," the statement continues. "Chyna’s claims against Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, and Kylie Jenner for illegally getting Season 2 of her #1 Hit Show on E! cancelled will be tried before a separate jury immediately after the conclusion of the Revenge Porn trial against Rob."

In April 2017, Jenner -- who was previously dating Tyga, Chyna's ex and father of her oldest child -- addressed the alleged altercation between her brother and Chyna on an episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

“My mom calls me and apparently Chyna threw something at my television,” Jenner says during her on-camera confessional. “It’s a little disrespectful and I wouldn’t do that to someone else’s home.”

"It's really hard to support a relationship that’s really unhealthy," she adds. "I wish they would both stop this roller-coaster ride.”

The lawsuit filing -- which was first reported by The Blast -- came just weeks after Chyna's attorney, Lisa Bloom, told ET that the former couple had reached a custody agreement in regard to their daughter, Dream.

"Chyna is pleased that Rob has agreed to peacefully co-parent Dream with her, as she has been requesting all along," Bloom said in a statement, adding that despite reports, Kardashian does not have more than 50-percent custody.

Kardashian's attorney, Robert Shapiro, also told ET in September 2017 that "Rob and Chyna are working together to put the best interest of their child first and have amicably resolved their personal matters."