Alejandro Fernández coming to Sugar Land this summer

SUGAR LAND, Texas – Multi‐Latin Grammy award winner Alejandro Fernández is bringing a touch of Mexico to the Houston area this summer.

The Mexican pop and ranchera singer will perform at the Smart Financial Centre in Sugar Land on June 6 as part of his “Hecho en México” Wold Tour. He will be joined by his son Alex Fernández.

Tickets will go on sale at 9 a.m. Friday via Ticketmaster. With each online ticket purchase, U.S. fans will receive one physical CD copy of El Potrillo’s new album “Hecho En México”, which includes his recently-released singles “Caballero” and “Te Olvidé”, according to Billboard.com. The album will drop Friday as well.

Ticket prices range from $39.50 to $199.50 before taxes and fees.