Steve Irwin's Son Robert Looks Identical to Him in Cuddly Koala Photo

Matching koala kuddles! Robert Irwin is following in the footsteps of his wildlife conservationist father, the late Steve Irwin. The 16-year-old son of Steve and Terri Irwin works with his family at the Australia Zoo, taking care of animals and helping to educate others about Australian wildlife.

In some recent photos and videos from the teen, fans immediately started noticing similarities between the father-son duo.

"There’s never been a better time to visit @queensland and @australia! We need your support more than ever and there’s so much of this big beautiful country to explore," Robert captioned a video of him and a koala named Milo. "Queenslanders, I encourage you to holiday at home... and for all of you wanting to visit Australia from overseas, we can’t wait to see you soon! 🐨#VisitSunshineCoast #ThisIsQueensland #SeeAustralia."

The moment reminded many fans of a photo of Steve and a young Robert posing with another koala in 2005.

"Did anyone else think this was Steve at first?❤️ Beautiful moment captured😍," one commenter wrote.

"I legit thought this was Steve," another added, while another fan wrote, "He looks so much like his father 😭."

The Irwins have been hard at work in recent months, trying to help animals who have fallen victim to the devastating Australian bush fires.

Last month, Robert's older sister, Bindi Irwin, shared an emotional post, writing, "Dad spent his life working so hard to protect wildlife and wild places, especially in Australia. I wish he was here right now to give advice and strength during this time of devastation with the bush fires. I know that his spirit lives on through our conservation work and I hope together we can make him proud. ???."

Steve died in 2006 after being pierced through the heart by a stingray at the age of 44.

For more from the Irwins, watch the clip below:

