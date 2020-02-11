Paula Abdul, DJ Khaled and More Stars Attempt the Viral #BroomChallenge -- See Their Attempts

There's a new challenge that celebrities are obsessed with!

The latest viral craze is the #BroomChallenge, which has taken the internet by storm with people attempting to stand their broomsticks on their own. It all began when a fake claim spread that NASA said that a broom would only stand upright on Feb. 10. There was no such claim made by the space agency. However, celebrities like Paula Abdul, Chrissy Teigen and more couldn't help but give the challenge a try.

The "Straight Up" singer was clearly among the winners of the #BroomChallenge, as she danced around her standing broom. "Pajama broom challenge 😂 What are you doing on a Monday Night?! #broomchallenge," she tweeted.

Pajama broom challenge 😂 What are you doing on a Monday Night?! #broomchallenge pic.twitter.com/1DU7q9bZp4 — Paula Abdul (@PaulaAbdul) February 11, 2020

When someone asked Teigen to attempt the challenge, she quipped back: "I have a thai broom. It does not balance."

I have a thai broom. It does not balance https://t.co/ZPS8zQXrbd — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) February 11, 2020

DJ Khaled couldn't help but give the #BroomChallenge a try.

DJ Khaled doing the viral broom challenge 🧹😂 pic.twitter.com/seY7MYyJbs — DatPiff (@DatPiff) February 11, 2020

Disney even poked fun at the challenge with its magical brooms from Fantasia. "The original standing broom," Disney Music tweeted.

The original standing broom 🧹✨ pic.twitter.com/KQUSpgH2ov — Disney Music (@DisneyMusic) February 11, 2020

Uh...the broom is doing more than just standing on its own... pic.twitter.com/q8vyEkSyS8 — Disneyland Today (@DisneylandToday) February 11, 2020

See more stars getting in on the fun, below:

So my mom just texted my brother, sister and I that according to NASA today is the only day your broom can stand on its own because of the gravitational pull and I- pic.twitter.com/bx0tJr0fXf — Lauren Jauregui (@LaurenJauregui) February 11, 2020

well my broom fell over so — Kehlani (@Kehlani) February 11, 2020

Y’all doing the broom challenge on floors that need to be swept is hilarious. — Joe Budden (@JoeBudden) February 11, 2020

HOW IS THIS BROOM STANDING !!!! I NEED ANSWERS @NASA pic.twitter.com/dqX7Dszu6Z — Tory Lanez (@torylanez) February 11, 2020

RELATED CONTENT:

Kelly Ripa Shows Off Her Impressive Dance Moves in Shakira Challenge With Fellow Moms

Donnie Wahlberg Leaves Generous New Year's Tip as Part of 2020 Challenge

Sophie Turner Demands an End to the Bottle Cap Challenge -- And That's the Tea