Pamela Anderson's Ex Jon Peters Claims He Paid Off Actress' Debt During 12-Day Marriage

Jon Peters is speaking out about his short-lived marriage to Pamela Anderson.

The two called it quits earlier this month, just 12 days after tying the knot in a surprise private ceremony in Malibu, California. According to Page Six, the producer claims Anderson was "broke" and says he paid off her debt "like an old fool."

The outlet reports that Peters (who first dated Anderson three decades ago) wrote them an email, alleging that Anderson proposed to him in a text.

"Needless to say that when she texted me that she wanted to get married, it was kind of a dream come true even though I was engaged to someone else and the lady was moving in,"’ Peters wrote. "I dropped everything for Pam. She had almost $200,000 in bills and no way to pay it so I paid it and this is the thanks I get. There's no fool like an old fool."

Peters continued on, implying that he was the one to text Anderson that their marriage was over less than two weeks after their intimate nuptials. "There's a lot more to the story but I think the text … is self explanatory," he shared, attaching a copy of the alleged message he sent Anderson.

The outlet also reports that Anderson's rep fired back at Peters' allegations, arguing that "these claims are not only entirely fabricated, they are ludicrous."

"Despite Mr. Peters' efforts to elicit a response from Ms. Anderson, she has no comment to provide and wishes him well," the rep added.

ET has reached out to Peters and Anderson's reps for comment.

As ET previously reported, this marked the fifth marriage for both Anderson, 52, and Peters, 74. Anderson's famous exes include Tommy Lee and Kid Rock, while Peters was previously married to actress Lesley Anne Warren, and also dated Barbra Streisand. Peters produced Streisand's 1976 film, A Star Is Born, and also produced the hit 2018 remake starring Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga.

Hear more in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Pamela Anderson and Jon Peters Split 12 Days After Getting Married

Pamela Anderson Looks So in Love in First Photo With Husband Jon Peters

Pamela Anderson Marries Producer Jon Peters in Surprise Ceremony