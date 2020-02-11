Macaulay Culkin Shares the Sweet Meaning Behind His Matching Spoon Tattoo With Goddaughter Paris Jackson

Macaulay Culkin is finally explaining the meaning behind his matching spoon tattoo with goddaughter Paris Jackson.

In a new interview with Esquire, the former Home Alone star reveals what inspired the two to get spoons permanently inked on their forearms in July 2017.

Culkin tells the outlet that it all started with a quirky habit he passed on to Jackson -- stealing spoons from restaurants, cafés, airplanes, etc.

"It's harmless," he explains. "It's a harmless thing. It's not like you're ruining something, like stealing a chess piece, where the board would be incomplete."

Culkin reveals that he and Jackson now gift each other with spoons. He says that he even gave her some wise advice relating to his spoon-stealing habit over the years.

"Don't forget to be silly," Culkin advises. "Don't forget to take something away from this whole experience, and don't forget to stick something up your sleeve."

As ET previously reported, Jackson shared images via Instagram Stories at the time of the pair getting the matching tattoos at Tattoo Mania in West Hollywood, California.

The spoon tattoos featured striped detailing and were inked on both of their forearms. They did not specify the meaning at the time, but many fans picked up on the fact that spoons in tattoo art can be representative of struggling with a chronic illness or pain.

Jackson (who is the daughter of the late Michael Jackson) has always been close with her godfather, Culkin, and has shared highlights of their special bond on social media. Back in April 2017, for example, the two had fun while showcasing their silly sides on Instagram.

And in December of 2016, Paris was painting his toes, teasing him and calling him a "hipster."

In January 2018, Culkin opened up about what it's like being a godfather to Jackson during Marc Maron's "WTF" podcast.

"I'm going to warn you, I'm very protective of her," he shared. "She is beloved by me ... I love her so much."

"She's tall and beautiful and smart," he added. "It's great."

Hear more in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Macaulay Culkin Reacts to 'Home Alone' Reboot Coming to Disney Plus

Paris Jackson Gets Support From Mom Debbie Rowe, Brother Prince and Macaulay Culkin at Intimate Performance

Macaulay Culkin Opens Up About His 'Normal Friendship' With Michael Jackson: 'It Made Sense'