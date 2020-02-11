Justin Theroux Wishes Ex Jennifer Aniston a Happy Birthday

Jennifer Aniston is receiving plenty of birthday love from friends on social media, including her ex-husband, Justin Theroux.

The Morning Show star turned 51 on Tuesday, and Theroux was one of the first to send her well wishes via Instagram. The two announced their split in February 2018 after two years of marriage, but have remained cordial ever since.

"Grabbing 2020 & another year just like...," Theroux shared on his Stories, along with a hilarious black-and-white pic of Aniston. "Happy Birthday B ❤️"

Aniston has yet to publicly reply to Theroux's message but did share a general thank you to everyone who wished her a happy birthday on Feb. 11.

Of course, Theroux wasn't the only one to pay tribute to the Friends star via social media. See more sweet wishes for the birthday girl below:

On the same day as her 51st birthday, Interview magazine released Aniston's candid chat with Sandra Bullock, in which she shared her hopes for the future. "What is it that you haven't done yet that you are looking forward to doing?" Bullock asked. "Is it on a work level? Is it on a spiritual evolvement level? Is it all of the above?"

"My gut reaction was to say all of the above," Aniston replied. "It's not so much what I see myself doing, but it's more like a little screenshot in my brain, where I hear the ocean, I see the ocean, I hear laughter, I see kids running, I hear ice in a glass, I smell food being cooked. That's the joyous snapshot in my head."

